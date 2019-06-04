Ulinzi puts up spirited defence of top scorer Ochieng

The fallout from Kenya Premier League Limited’s farcical decision to push forward Ulinzi Stars final home match against cash-strapped Mount Kenya from Wednesday to Sunday has forced the soldiers to dispel match fixing allegations.

Enosh Ochieng reeled in on the erstwhile leading scorer Allan Wanga with three goals against Mount Kenya to claim the Golden Boot and spark widespread uproar.

The soldiers, usually guarded, went to great lengths to uphold their integrity and justify Ochieng’s feat.

“Mount Kenya have had issues this season and we all know that these challenges could have affected them in the field of play. They conceded 85 goals and trying to insinuate, even with the slightest indication that their match against Ulinzi Stars would be fixed is the height of insensitivity and disrespect to the team that Ulinzi Stars is,” said the club in an 800-word statement.

“The four goals scored were fair and clean and Enosh Ochieng, going to the final game of the season knowing he needed at least two goals to finish as top scorer was enough motivation,” the statement added.

“All his team-mates knew they had to get the balls in for him to score. It was their sole, competitive and rightful agenda for the final match. To think that Ulinzi Stars should not have leaped three places to finish eighth is also to sink too low of us,” the statement further read.

KPL has one more year to run Kenya’s top flight and such occurrences only serve to add fuel into Football Kenya Federation’s fire to oust them come the expiration of their contract in November 2020.

The league body’s credibility has been eroded due to several decisions but the fallout is reaching its head now that individual clubs are forced to speak for themselves.