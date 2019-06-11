UK sends sleuths in to bolster war on corruption

Seth Onyango @sethmanex

Just days after Britain revealed it has deployed top sleuths to Kenya to help local authorities trace looted assets stashed in the United Kingdom the United States is set to follow suit.

The revealations comes even as an emboldened Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti vowed to arrest high profile individuals implicated in various graft scandals.

Among those targeted are top government officials who are believed to have masterminded the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams rip-off.

Major arrests

“We will make arrests that will shock Kenyans and the world. We will arrest people that nobody ever thought will be arrested or touched,” Kinoti told People Daily from New York where together with the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji are meeting officials from United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

A statement by US Embassy in Nairobi indicated that their discussions will “provide the FBI and the Kenyan agencies the opportunity to enhance collaboration and mutual investigative assistance in the fight against corruption and terrorism.”

Yesterday, the DCI and DPP held their first meeting with US officials as they seek a framework that will enhance the collaborative effort.

Responding to questions of inaction from his government to help Kenya stem runaway corruption, US ambassador to Kenya Ambassador Kyle McCarter, promised a new dawn and urged Kenyans to judge him going forward.

“We cannot live in the past. You have good reason to be sceptical. But now my country, as well as many others, are taking a stand against the thievery. Everyone must do their part,” he tweeted.

“Corruption-ni Kama mbwa kubwa na nono. Anakuja kwa boma lako kila siku, anaingia ndani ya ghala lako na kukula chakula chako. Unampapasa kisha anaenda kwa boma nyingine. Na wananchi wanashangaa kwa nini wako na njaa. Lakini kama thievery, mbwa huyo angekuwa mg’ondi, mngemfukuza!” (Corruption is like a big fat dog. It comes to your homestead every day, enters into the store and eats your food. You pamper it goes to another homestead…yet citizens wonder why they are angry. But like thievery, if the dog was a thug you would have chased it away).

Addressing the press on the sidelines of the Queen Elizabeth 93rd birthday at his Muthaiga residence, outgoing British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey said UK financial investigators are already in the country to track individuals of cash stashed in offshore accounts.

Top politicians

Among those being targeted, he said, are top politicians who will soon be held to account for their financial crime.

“The process is long and complicated. We are tracking bank accounts. The suspects are clever and can attempt to divert the money to other accounts but we shall get them. It is time some big thieves went to jail,” he said.

Hailey refused to disclose the names of those being probed arguing it will undermine the investigation. During the visit by outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May last year, Kenya secured far-reaching agreements with Britain, top being the repatriation of stolen assets stashed in the United Kingdom.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and May signed the deal to ensure billions acquired from proceeds of corruption and crime is repatriated to Kenya.

“We need to make it painfully unrewarding, and expensive to get into corruption,” declared the President. “We welcome your commitment to fight this vice from your country and we signed an agreement to ensure that any proceeds of corruption from Kenya that end up in the UK would be given back to the Kenyan people,” May said.

The new deal comes three months after Kenya inked a similar agreement with Switzerland to repatriate over Sh90 billion in Swiss accounts.