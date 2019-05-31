Uhuru wishes Stars well in Egypt as Migne shocks many by dropping striker Wanga, Isuza

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has confounded and devastated the football fraternity by dropping Kenyan Premier League leading scorer Allan Wanga from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad leaving for France this morning.

Kenya’s lead striker Michael Olunga will therefore, be deputised by Masud Juma at the Afcon finals in Egypt. The duo make up Harambee Stars only out-and-out strikers in camp but flanked by an array of wingers and offensive midfielders.

However, there are reservations on the coach’s pick as Juma has not played competitive football this year owing to civil war in Libya where he was based.

“Wanga is fantastic player but he did not show me enough in the last two weeks. He is based outside Nairobi and I did not watch him enough but the few times I monitored, I was not impressed. However, all is not lost. He must be ready for CHAN afterwards and we are playing just seven days after Africa Cup of Nations,” Migne said.

The Frenchman exuded plenty of confidence on Juma, whom he’ll keep monitoring in the coming days, before submitting his final list of 23, 10 days to the tournament kick-off. Not much is likely to change though.

“Masud has been impressive in training. If you followed our work you will agree that he has been scoring a lot of goals in training and looks ready to play. I must keep watching him for the next few days before I give my final list.”

Migne also dropped AFC Leopards best player in the last two seasons Whyvonne Isuza from the 27-man team scheduled to pitch camp in the outskirts of Paris for the next three weeks. Migne was not fully convinced with Isuza when he released the provisional squad.

“I have watched enough of him and I’m convinced he is not ready. I mean he is good but did not do enough to convince me that he can fit,” said the coach who had given Isuza notice to shine in the derby to strengthen his belief.

“I watched the derby but was not impressed by his performance at all. Instead I was impressed by Nicholas Kipkirui but he will be considered for CHAN,” said the Frenchman.

Eighteen-year-old Brian Bwire has finally been booted out of the travelling party that comprise three goalkeepers, eight defenders, five defensive midfielders and 11 forwards.