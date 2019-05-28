Uhuru order on goods puts smile on traders faces

Anthony Mwangi and Kinyuru Munuhe @PeopleDailyKe

An early morning visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Embakasi, Nairobi, set the stage for the release of goods imported by small-scale traders but have been detained over tax issues.

The announcement that the goods will be released in two to three weeks’ time came as a big relief for hundreds of traders whose wares had been confiscated by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs department.

Uhuru’s intervention was a huge political statement coming at a time of rising frustration by traders whose goods have been confiscated in the campaign to stem importation of contraband.

Last week, while on a visit to Nyamakima and downtown Nairobi — the heartbeat of small-scale enterprises Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko came face-to-face with traders who blamed their woes on the Handshake between the President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

They claimed to be victims in the intra-Jubilee wars which pit the Tanga Tanga team allied to Deputy President William Ruto and Kieleweke group that is keen to block the DP’s 2022 State House bid.

Sonko is believed to have reached out to the President about his experience with the frustrated traders.

The goods which had been confiscated by Customs officials ranged from clothing, electronic gadgets to stationery which have been targeted in the anti-counterfeit campaign.

Following complaints by local manufacturers, Uhuru last year formed a multi-agency team led by Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo to address the counterfeit menace.

The team swung into action and after inspection ordered that all goods that did not meet the set standards be detained.

But the affected traders, many of them operating from the Nyamakima area in the city, cried foul and accused the government of being insensitive to their plight, adding that they operated on bank loans and the move to confiscate their goods had rendered some of them bankrupt and others left reeling from huge debts.

“Some of our colleagues who lost their consignments are now suffering serious depression after their businesses went under, leaving them with huge loans to repay,” said Geoffrey Mburu, one of the affected traders.

The move to confiscate the wares and subsequent ban on goods deemed counterfeit has not augured well for the traders, majority of them from Mt Kenya region, who reportedly accuse Uhuru of neglecting them.

It has also hurt the relations between the Head of State and his home turf with artistes even going to the extent of composing songs criticising the Jubilee Party leadership and failure to protect those who had elected them into office.

And touched by their plight the President invited the traders’ representatives for a meeting at State House last Friday to discuss the matter.

Promise to take action

The group of 50 traders led by Starehe MP Charles Njagua is said to have narrated to the President their suffering as a result of the government move to confiscate their goods.

According to a source who attended the meeting but declined to be named, Uhuru attentively listened to their tribulations, apologised for the inconvenience caused and promised to take action — and yesterday morning’s visit to the ICD was a confirmation of the President’s personal involvement in addressing their plight.

He made an impromptu tour of the cargo-jammed ICD and witnessed first-hand the ongoings at the depot.

The traders, who were at the premises, requested the president to direct that the goods subjected to pre-shipment inspection be released without going through another snail-paced process by the multi-agency inspection team in the name of fighting counterfeit products.

The President was accompanied by Musiambo, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

After the tour the President held another meeting with the team at State House which was also attended by National Assembly Trade committee chairman Kanini Kega and Njagua where it was agreed that the goods be released forthwith.

Despite the stringent policing measures to curb entry of counterfeits and other contrabands, unscrupulous businesspeople are colluding with the Kenya Ports Authority and Customs officials to facilitate passage of undeclared goods to evade tax.

Traders are blaming a raft of regulations passed including the requirement of Certificate of Conformity (CoC) for closure of businesses.

And later a statement released by PSCU, stated that the government will vet and register all import and export cargo consolidators to root out tax evaders.

President Uhuru faulted the consolidators for contributing to the delays in the clearance of containers at the ICD.

The meeting agreed that only genuine consolidators gazetted after the vetting process would be allowed to work with the small-scale traders in the import/export business.

“There are people who engage in consolidation. They bring goods in containers, claiming they are transit goods while their real motive is to evade paying tax. That is not right and we will not allow it,” Uhuru said and assured small-scale traders that their goods would be cleared on time once they adhere to the laid down procedures.

“Many times our traders operate without knowledge of the government procedures and we would like all boardroom decisions disseminated to the traders,” he said.

He, however, warned importers that the government will not relent in its efforts to stem out the importation of counterfeit goods,pointing out that counterfeits were a major hindrance to the development of local manufacturing sector thus denying millions of young Kenyans employment opportunities.

Containers processed

During the meeting, it was established that the delay in the clearing and release of the close to 1,000 containers was largely due to insufficient paperwork including cargo that is destined for the local market that was declared as export goods by deceitful importers in attempts to evade paying requisite taxes.

As a way forward, the stakeholder meeting, which brought together State and non-state agencies operating at the terminal, resolved to have the containers processed and released to the owners in two to three weeks.

The meeting also agreed to institute reform measures that will reduce cargo clearance period at the depot to a maximum of four days.

During the impromptu visit, the Head of State, accompanied by the unit heads of the multi-agency team leading the crackdown on counterfeit goods, was shown the disputed containers mostly containing items belonging to different traders but consolidated under several importers.