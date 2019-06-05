Two linked to Meru priest’s death to be arraigned tomorrow

A man and woman said to have been with a Catholic priest when he was killed on Tuesday night are expected to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

The two, who are in police custody, are said to have been the priest’s friends.

Fr Eutycas Murangiri Muthuri, 32, was stabbed to death after a drinking spree at a bar in Makutano area in Meru county. He is said to have arrived at the bar with the woman at 1pm before the man, reportedly known to them both, joined them later.

A bar attendant, who did not wish to be named given the sensitivity of the matter, said the three stayed at the joint until late into the night. He was attacked while leaving at about 1.30am.

“They were in a jovial mood all through and they never seemed as if they were strangers to each other,” said the attendant.

Newly-ordained

The priest, ordained last December, had only served for five months at Limbine Parish in Tigania West.

“ The woman booked a room for herself and the priest, but at about 1.45am the priest went downstairs to where his car was parked. We thought he was leaving only to hear he was killed,” added the attendant.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate the attacker could have been hiding at the parking lot waiting for the priest.

Imenti North police boss Robinson Mboloi said the priest was stabbed several times on the head and died on the spot.

“He was stabbed on the forehead and at the back of the head in his car. We are still investigationg to establish the motive of the killing,” he said, “We have arrested a woman and a man who was with the priest earlier.”

The priest who held a thanksgiving ceremony a month ago at his Nkabune home was described as a humble man.

The Meru Catholic Diocese has urged police to expedite investigations into the killing to ensure justice is served.