Two arrested over land fraud in Mombasa.

Two women suspected to be linked to a notorious land sale cartel in Mombasa were yesterday arrested in Kisauni.

Area police boss Julius Kiragu said Mwanaisha Hassan, 39, and Halako Bagutu, 40, were arrested following reports by the public at Bamburi Police Station.

He said detectives have launched investigations on possible collusion between officers at the Mombasa land registrar office with the two women who possess allotment documents obtained from the registrar’s office under questionable circumstances.

“How can you obtain a land title with different names and same number? It can only be they collude with officers from the lands office because how can a land bearing the same title be sold to different people? We are investigating and soon you will see arrests,” said Kiragu.

Police reports showed that the duo sold land at Mwembe Legeza to Geoffrey Omondi in 2005 and later sold the same to Joyce Wanjiku in 2016 even after the buyers had done due diligence of the land.

They have three Identity cards, this tells you they are well connected and are out to fleece the public,” added Kiragu. The duo will be arraigned at a Mombasa court today.