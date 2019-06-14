Turf wars mark budget reading

Boycott of presentation of the budget estimates made the hallmark of the event, which had earlier been threatened by a possible court order following claims of unconstitutionality. Senators shunned the event after talks with National Assembly on county allocation collapsed.

Before Rotich arrived at Parliament Buildings, Minority Whip Junet Mohammed (pictured) rose on a Point of Order and sought to know from Speaker Justin Muturi whether the sitting , who said Standing Orders do not state that members of both Houses must be present.

Meanwhile, at the Senate, the matter dominated the afternoon session with senators terming the event as an exercise in futility.

“What the CS is currently doing is illegal and will be challenged in the courts. The budget process cannot be complete without the DORA Bill being passed and determined,” Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said.

Earlier, Rotich clad in a navy blue suit and carrying the traditional budget briefcase, arrived in Parliament a few minutes after 3pm.

Members cheered during the speech, especially when he introduced a new tax on those boarding boda bodas, but was jeered when he announced a new tax regime on alcoholic drinks and cigarretes.