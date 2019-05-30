Tundo attempts to equal Mehta record in sixth ARC title bid

Kenyan rally legend Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo will attempt a record-breaking sixth victory in the African Rally Championship (ARC) in July.

In his quest for the unprecedented feat, the five-time Safari Rally winner hopes to gain the much-needed impetus when he debuts the ARC Zambia International Motor Rally set for Ndola next month.

‘Flash’ intends to use the Zambia round of the FIA regional series as a springboard to his fairy tale Safari Rally success. Tundo and late Shekhar Mehta have both won the legendary Safari Rally five times.

Mehta achieved his wins in 1973, 1979, 1980, 1981 and 1982 when Safari Rally counted towards the World Rally Championship (WRC) points while Tundo (winner in 2004, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018) has been dominant during the ARC era.

No pressure

‘Flash’ has achieved the five wins with Tim Jessop after their first in South Coast in 2004 in a Subaru Impreza. The late Shekhar on the other hand won the rally for the first time in 1973 with Lofty Drews in a Datsun 240Z, in 1979 and 1980 with Mike Doughty in a Datsun 160J and again with Doughty in 1981and 1982 in a Nissan Violet GT.

“I am going to enjoy Zambia as there is no pressure for any championship, apart from the Kenyan pride factor. The car is on the road as we are speaking. It will be my first time in Zambia rallying so really looking forward to the experience.

I am very thankful to Menengai Oil for giving me the opportunity to do so. I will only do the Safari after that as far as ARC goes. I will do my best to get a sixth win but anything can happen so for now I will just prepare properly. This drive in Zambia will take away some of the cobwebs before then,” said Tundo.

Champion

The Gomes Zambia International Rally is the third round of the ARC calendar which will take place on the June 7-9 in Ndola, Zambia.

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan who is also the reigning back to back champion tops the ARC log after winning Rallye Bandama of Ivory Coast and finishing second at the York Rally of South Africa (formerly Sasol Rally).

