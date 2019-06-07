Travel agent launches one-stop platform for East African travellers

Travelling in countries across the East African region has been made easier after travel agent Easy Travel East Africa launched a platform that enables travellers from the region book their tickets in advance and access real time information on scheduled trips.

The project is currently supported by the German Cooperation through its incubation hub, IIDEA based at East Africa Community headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

The project lead by Nicodemus Barasa who is the CEO of Bekn Global Technologies called on the governments across the region to improve the infrastructure to make travelling easy.

“Infrastructure still remains a key challenge for us. We are serving many passengers daily,” said Barasa.

To address increased cases of insecurity, Barasa said they have collaborated with the governments to provide passenger information prior to traveling.

For a start, they will be working with Easy Coach, Tahmeed and Riverside shuttle.

They project is expected to start in August and it will benefit people from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.