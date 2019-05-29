Traders: Expedite Uhuru goods order

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Importers and Small Traders Association yesterday called for speedy implementation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to release goods being held at the Inland Container Depot in Embakasi.

The association’s chairman Samuel Karanja said woes facing small traders should be put to rest once and for all, adding that some have been forced to close down businesses while others have had their property auctioned. He urged members who have issues with their containers to contact the association’s office in Nairobi.

“The association has been mandated by the President and other government agencies to compile a list and any documentation in support of the goods held from 2017 during the amnesty to date,” he said in a press briefing.

Karanja said their frustrations have been addressed following meetings with Uhuru last Friday and a follow-up on Monday, where they presented their challenges.