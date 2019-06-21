Toxic use of social media must stop

The arrest and prosecution of a controversial blogger on charges related to terrorism for posting gory pictures of policemen killed in a terror attack is sobering and calls for introspection.

Sobering because the suspect is not alone in the use of social media space and technology to further interests clearly inimical to public good.

Granted, the digital age has brought with it advancements that would have seemed like a dream just a decade ago, but the freedom that comes with it must, by the same token, be accompanied by a sense of responsibility. Indeed, the two must be counter-balanced lest they become incendiary.

Cybercrime, long considered the niche of highly educated and tech-savvy elements has come down to the level of villagers and indeed, anyone with access to a smartphone.

The effect has been contagious with individuals taking to social media not only to settle scores but doing so using the vile, nasty and obnoxious language. It is time to bring down the levels of vitriol presented on social media, which remains largely unpoliced, so much so that some bloggers have exploited the grey area to cause mayhem.

Police officers and members of the armed forces sacrifice individual comforts and their lives to make us safe and secure. A few die in the line of duty. It is not unexpected.

But to go to the lengths of sharing on social media pictures of such fallen officers is to exhibit preposterous insensitivity, especially to their families. It cannot be allowed. Of course, cyber infractions go beyond such pictures. It applies to crimes, silent as they are, in which misguided individuals often use social media to project brazen levels of ethnic jingoism and individual paranoia.

Some cases of suicide among youth, which have spiralled in recent months, have been linked to the complexities of digital arena, as individuals see perceived success of peers and develop inferiority complexes that lead them to brutal self-criticism. Cybercrime is not all about social media, and must be checked in all its facets, concepts and aspects. It is all pervading and cuts across all spheres of life and must be tamed.

But the sore point is the tendency for some actors on social media to use it to further sinister and insidious agenda that runs counter to public good, national security and threatens our social fabric.