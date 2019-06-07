Toronto rip injury-hit Warriors, take NBA Finals advantage after Game 3

Toronto, Thursday @PeopleSport11

Upstart Toronto moved halfway to a first-ever title Wednesday with Kawhi Leonard scoring 30 points to lead the Raptors over the injury-hit Golden State Warriors 123-109 in the NBA Finals.

Kyle Lowry added 23 points and nine assists while Danny Green and Pascal Siakam each contributed 18 points as the Raptors seized a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, which continues Friday in Oakland.

“It feels good,” Leonard said. “Just happy to get a game-three win and move us one step closer to our goal.”

Stephen Curry scored a career playoff high 47 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists for a defending champion Golden State squad playing without guard Klay Thompson due to a left hamstring strain and forward Kevin Durant with a right calf injury.

“Steph was unbelievable,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He does things I don’t think anybody has done before. He’s amazing.” Green started 6-of-8 from 3-point range, sparking a late third-quarter run that gave Toronto momentum for good.

“Danny’s buckets I think boosted our whole team’s confidence because we’re used to most of the year relying on those,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Golden State fell behind by as many as 14 points in the first half and pulled no closer than seven in the second half despite staying within reach thanks to Curry’s one-man heroics.

“We answered a lot of runs, down to seven a bunch, and came back and scored a bucket or hit a three or whatever,” Nurse said. “Each time they chipped we answered back and that’s what you got to do if you’re going to keep your lead.”

The Warriors seek a third straight crown and their fourth in five seasons while the Raptors are in the first finals of their 24-season history. “We’ve got to continue to work and play hard,” Lowry said. “The guys were on me to be aggressive and I did play more aggressive in this atmosphere. It meant a lot.”

Golden State decided just before tip-off to bench Thompson, a five-time NBA All-Star who averages 19.5 points. The team feared he could injure himself worse and miss more games, hoping a game’s rest — even one that snapped his run of 120 career playoff games without a miss — would ensure his health the rest of the way. “The whole point was to not risk a bigger injury,” Kerr said. “We live with that decision. – AFP