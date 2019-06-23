Top African players in the NBA

The curtains came down on the NBA season two weeks ago with Canadian side Toronto Raptors winning their maiden title. Two African stars played a key role for Raptors and Alfayo Onyango looks at some of the top players from the continent in the NBA.

1. Pascal Siakam

The 25-year-old power forward was born in Douala, Cameroon and was a key figure as Toronto Raptors secured their maiden title. Siakam was on fire offensively, bagging 26 points and 10 rebounds as they cancelled out the devastating Golden State Warriors in the title-winning Game 6.

It is a great milestone given Siakam joined in 2016 when he was selected by the Raptors as the 27th overall pick in the NBA draft.

2. Joel Embiid

The second Cameroonian on the list, the Yaounde-born centre was a third overall NBA draft pick in 2014 when he was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers and has become a talismanic figure not just for the team but in the NBA.

A menace both offensively and defensively, his growth in the league is leaving many eating their words following his huge $148 million (Sh14.8b) contract with the 76ers in October 2017. He is a two-time NBA All-Star team pick and averaged 26 points in the just-concluded 2018-19 season.

3. Al-Farouq Aminu

The Nigerian-American power forward was the eighth overall NBA draft pick in 2010 when he joined the Los Angles Clippers and has gone on to represent New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and played internationally for Nigeria.

He joined Portland Trail Blazers in 2015, signing a four-year contract worth $30 million (Sh3b). The versatile forward has a career high of 30 points against old boys LA Clippers and scored a season high of 24 points in a 124-120 win against Chicago Bulls last season.

4. Bismack Biyombo

The 26-year-old Lubumbashi-born Congolese centre is one of the star players in the NBA. He was discovered aged 16 at a court in Yemen enticing Palma to take him for trials in Spain. He beat the odds to get to the US and played the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons where he impressed and was scouted to play professionally before being officially drafted into the NBA in 2011 by Sacramento Kings.

His career has seen him play for Toronto Raptors (2015-1016), Orlando Magic (2016-2018) and his current club Charlotte Hornets.

5. Luol Deng

Minnesota Timberwolves forward is a Dinka from South Sudan with superhero abilities. Fleeing his country before the second civil war, along with his family, the 34-year-old was granted asylum in South London but moved to the US when he was 14.

He was a first round draft pick of the Phoenix Suns in 2004 before he moved Chicago Bulls where he achieved two All-Star call-ups in 2012 and 2013, departing for Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. Hardly settled for a year, Miami Heat came calling and he would spend two years in the sunny state before another two years with Los Angeles Lakers. In 2018 he signed for Minnesota Timberwolves.

6. Cheick Diallo

The 22-year-old Malian forward and centre was a 2015 draft pick of the Los Angeles Clippers before getting traded to New Orleans Pelicans the same evening. He was considered among the top players in the same draft and has gone on to represent Pelicans but has struggled to gain a reputation yet, though he continues to pursue excellence in the NBA.

In 2010, when he picked up a basketball for the first time, he had no idea he would be leaving his family in 2012 as an immigrant to go and chase his dreams claiming he could have sabotaged the dream multiple times.

7. Serge Ibaka

The Toronto Raptors centre also played a key role as the team won the title in the just-ended season. One of the most consistent players on the champions’ roster, the Brazzaville-born Congolese represents Spain, but is well known for his African descent.

Whether for Real Madrid, Oklahoma City Thunder or Orlando Magic, he has made a name for himself as one of the best defensive players in the league with 2012 and 2013 accolades for the league’s blocks leader.

8. Thon Marial Maker

Born on February 25, 1997, Thon Marial Maker is a South Sudanese-Australian who plays for the Detroit Pistons as a power forward or centre. He attended high school at Orangeville District Secondary School and played basketball for Canada’s Athlete Institute.

Coming out of high school, Maker was considered a five-star recruit by most basketball recruiting services and was selected the 10th overall draft pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016. In February 2019, Maker was acquired by the Pistons in a three-team trade involving the Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

9. Salah Mejri

The 33-year-old Tunisian centre started playing basketball at the age of 20 for Étoile Sportive du Sahel in the Tunisian Basketball League. In September 2010, he signed a two-year contract with the Antwerp Giants of the Belgian League, and in August 2012, he moved to the Spanish League to play with Obradoiro CAB.

In May 2013, he was named the Spanish League’s Rising Star. In July 2013, Mejri signed with the Spanish club Real Madrid and became the first Arab and Tunisian player in the history of Real Madrid and the EuroLeague and in July 2015, he signed with the Dallas Mavericks where he has been ever since.

10. Abdel Nader

Born in Alexandria, Egypt, the 25-year-old Egyptian-American played college basketball for Northern Illinois and Iowa State before being drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 58th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

In July 2017, Nader agreed to a four-year, $6 million (Sh600m) deal with the Celtics and made his NBA debut in October that year against the Milwaukee Bucks. In July 2018, Nader was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Rodney Purvis.