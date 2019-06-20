Top 2013 KCSE student’s body to arrive home Sunday

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

The body of Norah Borus—a top performing student in the 2013 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination— who died in mysterious circumstances at Stanford University in the US last week, is expected to arrive back home on Sunday.

According to the funeral committee, which has been meeting in Nairobi and Eldoret, the body of the Precious Blood Riruta alumni has been handed back to the family by Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner, California.

Final report

The final report on what caused her death is also expected to be handed to the family before Sunday. Norah, who emerged fourth best candidate nationally after scoring straight As in the examination, was found dead at her campus room last Friday.

She was set to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering on June 29.

She was also pursuing a Master’s degree at the prestigious university and was doing her final touches.

Yesterday, Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole said the cause of death is still not known, adding that the matter is now in the hands of Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner, California.

The official made the remarks in a statement posted on Stanford University’s website— describing the 24-year-old as a “beloved member of the Stanford community” who actively participated in many aspects of campus life.

Archbishop Joseph Maswan, who is also the chairman of the funeral committee, said they are still waiting for the report from investigators as tributes continued to pour in.

Brilliant scholar

Elgeyo Marakwet, Governor Alex Tolgos and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen described Norah as a brilliant scholar.

A harambee has been organised to help raise Sh2.5 million to offset funeral expenses and fly the body back home.