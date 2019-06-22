Thunder, Ulinzi back in action for KBF league

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s premier league leaders Thunder and second-placed Ulinzi Warriors are back in action this weekend as they Mad Goat-sponsored league enters the second leg.

The two teams are in a neck-and-neck battle in the 12-team league as they headline standings at 21 points from 10 wins. Thunder had the better of the soldiers with a better point count putting them at the helm.

The leaders open their second leg with a clash against Kenya College of Accountancy-University (KCA-U) in a Sunday fixture as they seek to extend their stay at top position.

On paper, the Sadat Gaya-coached Thunder should get the better of KCA-U who have struggled through the first leg managing just four wins. Their last win came a weekend ago when they faced off with Kisumu Lakeside winning by half-a-basket.

Thunders were last in action on June 2, having taken a three-week break before playing their last match of the first leg. Gaya, however, believes the long break came as a blessing as they got time to work on their weaknesses.

“We had a plan on what to work on and we needed that time to correct on our first leg mistakes. We stayed busy so I am confident the players’ form has not dipped significantly. We will approach the match against KCA-U cautiously as they have always posed a threat since joining the premier league,” said Gaya.

On their part, Warriors who last played on May 5 have a date with Embakasi Youth (EMYBA), fresh from taking part in an invitational tournament in Rwanda.

In the first leg encounter between the two sides, the soldiers won 88-62 from their opponent and coach William Balozi is hoping to keep the same going for his side. The tactician will have the services of William Otieno who has since returned to the team after a three-month absence.

“Despite the long break, we have kept busy with internal competitions and also have had time to gel with the new players that joined at the beginning of the season. We are ready for the match as well as for the busy second leg. Teams will come hard at us so we will approach each match with the seriousness of a final,” said Balozi.

In other matches, Equity Bank play their final match of the first leg against Strathmore Blades. The latter will have the highly effective Faisal Aden on the roster against injury- crippled Blades.

Blades’ Tony Ochieng will miss the services of utility players Samuel Mogoko and Shilton Ochieng who are nursing injuries. Cliff Okambo is also not on Ochieng’s game plan.

“Those are key players but I have more depth than I did in the last season. We also have Fidel Okoth and George Okoth who have experience playing with the national team and I am confident we can stop Equity from outscoring us,” said Ochieng.

Other men’s league matches will pit Kenya College of Accountancy -University (KCA-U) against visiting Lakeside who also have a date with USIU on Sunday.