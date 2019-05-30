Through the lens,one African story at a time

Robert Asimba quit his 9-5 job to follow his dream, and despite the challenges he faced, he is not looking back

For many years, the film industry in Kenya has been observed by many as hobby to be pursued as a path towards a successful and lucrative career. Local channels prefer to air foreign films over locals ones, so many people are yet to appreciate local films.

Producing films can be very expensive and only a few corporate companies are willing to come through for film firms. Besides access to money, filmmakers also need to grapple with loss of return on investment and creativity, thanks to piracy and extreme regulations on content respectively. Additionally, few individuals in the industry have inadequate knowledge in their areas of interest, thus affecting quality and sales of film, both locally and internationally.

Despite all the challenges the film industry faces, Robert Asimba, a trained engineer from The Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), founded Tufilamu (let’s film) Pictures three years ago in collaboration with a group of like-minded people who have invested their time, money and skills into the company to produce local films that have been received well within East Africa.

African story

Some of the local short films they have produced include Clench: Life of a Creative, which was nominated for the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF), What I Love About You, Spensa and 1988, which exposes viewers to the ills of the terrifying Nyayo torture chambers. Asimba, whose journey in the film industry dates back to 2012 when he completed his studies, loves what he does and says capturing memories is so fulfilling.

“I have always wanted to tell the African story from an African perspective. I was convinced that with determination and the right crew, we would do a great job,” he said.

The Tufilamu family, consisting of Christine Njeri, Mike Njeru, Brian Gatimu, Ann Rain, Brian Adagala, Sarah Mwangi, Charles Chanchori and Jimnah Njue, has however, had its fair share of challenges. The young entrepreneurs struggled to raise capital, and their initial clients took long to pay, thus affecting their work.

“Sadly, most clients do not understand what it takes to produce a good film. What many of them do not realise is that so much time and money is spent in pre-production, production and post-production,” Asimba noted.

Lack of mentors saw the team learn about the industry the hard way through YouTube tutorials and enrolling for numerous fellowships that focus on film, business management, business marketing and how to survive the digital era.

Long way to go

“I was surrounded by awesome people who would occasionally sneak me into studios and guide me through the filming process. At Tufilamu Pictures, we normally invite willing and passionate filmmakers to take part in the crucial stages of production. We do not charge them anything,” Asimba said.

Besides filmmaking, the company also works with clients who need their photography, advertising and film services. Their most successful form of marketing so far has been referrals, but they also use social media.

The former Safaricom employee believes Kenya’s film industry has made great strides over the years but still has a long way to go.

“Currently, the cost of production is higher than the returns, so many producers are not in a place where they can comfortably invest large amounts of money and hope to get it back in due time. We decided to come together as filmmakers and share costs and eventually produce good quality films,” he said.

Asimba’s advice to young entrepreneurs, especially those interested in the film industry, is to own their craft and learn as much as they can about the industry.

“To survive in the film industry, one should be patient, disciplined and determined. Do not dwell on setbacks, always find a way to work around them,” he said.