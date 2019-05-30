The ‘Last flamingo’ on Lake Nakuru

Norwegian family saw two million birds 15 years ago but a return tour of the park 12 years later yielded just one lonely bird

Nina Hanssen @PeopleDailyKe

When June, a Norwegian 11-year-old girl, arrived Kenya for the first time, she fell in love with a beautiful and lonely pink flamingo by Lake Nakuru.

Frans Flamingo and his family had lived a peaceful life in Lake Nakuru National Park. But one day they were forced to vacate their home because Nakuru residents and tourists had polluted the national park with plastic, making it inhabitable for wildlife.

But Frans could not leave with the rest of his family; he was trapped in a six-pack plastic ring. So when all the birds lifted off, Frans could not fly away and he was left alone. He met Ian, the impala, and they became friends. They also met a lion and an elephant that joined friendship. Together they begin a journey to find out why the humans pollute their nesting ground.

Industrial pollution

June was shocked to find huge bergs of burning garbage, stinking sewage and signs of industrial pollution in Kenya. When she met Frans Flamingo, she got inspired to change the park—to clean it up! So the girl and the animals realised they had to work together, even though they did not speak the same language.

So one early morning, one girl, one bird, one lion, one impala and one elephant started to clean the shores of Lake Nakuru. They also wanted everyone in the world to be more aware of the plastic pollution in nature.

The story about the little environmentalist from Lofoten in Norway and the four animals in Kenya is the topic of the book The Last Flamingo (Densiste Flamingo in Norwegian language) launched by Nina Hanssen, a former Kenyan journalist now living in Norway. Alongside the launch of this book, the song Flamingo Lingo was also launched by the band Våkenatt. The song is also about the magical meeting between June and Frans.

Nina Hanssen has previously lived many years in Kenya. When Hanssen and her sons visited Nakuru Park 15 years ago, they saw about two million flamingos. When the Norwegian author and her family visited Nakuru three years ago, they only saw one lonely flamingo. This was the sparkle for the children’s book.

When the family returned home to Norway they discovered that plastic pollution is a huge global problem. The author also noticed that the Norwegian beaches and coastline were filled with plastic waste from all over the world. In Lofoten, she met the environmentalist and photographer June Grønseth, who inspired her to play an important role in the book.

The objective of this children’s book about Frans Flamingo from Kenya is to engage children and their parents to care about the consequences of plastic pollution. The book is dedicated to Wangari Maathai, Hanna Kvanmo and the former prime minister of Norway, Gro Harlem Brundtland.

Brundtland has written the forward for this children’s book where she reminds us that it is now more than 30 years since the term “Sustainable Development” was launched in the report from the “World Environment and Environment Commission Development”.

The past few years have raised a great concern about plastic pollution of the oceans and nature, which has become a global crisis. And this issue really need all our attention. Today plastic kills millions of birds, fish and animals. We already have it in our food chain. And plastic is also in our water.

This is the lesson we’ve now learnt— the plastic stays there. It does not disappear. It degrades into smaller pieces and now microplastic has become the most serious threat to all living creatures. That includes plants, animals and humans. The book has practical advice for families to refuse, reduce and reuse plastic.