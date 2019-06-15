Tetchy times ahead of FKF meeting

Fingers will be crossed amongst dissenting voices during the fifth Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Reef Hotel in Mombasa today for the adoption of the contentious draft constitution.

The recommended changes by the governing body have rubbed some of the country’s footballers the wrong way especially given the impending longevity in the tenure of incumbents which are against the 2013 Sports Act.

With the FKF President elect Nick Mwendwa expressing optimism that the new constitution will be passed by delegates, the main bone of contention is that the sitting officials’ reign could be extend to up to 12 years if they are re-elected in the proposed draft.

And key among the raft of changes is the creation of three terms of four years each to the FKF President and Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) besides increasing the number of delegates from 78 to 94.

The matter does not rest there with other proposals being to turn the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) into a four-term duration which is a deviation from the norm in which the federation’s supremo comes from the champion club of the body mandated to run the league.

According to one of the clauses in the new draft, officials should be re-elected for a further two (2) terms of office provided that a member contesting for any position other than the one previously held, shall be eligible to contest for that position as it shall count for a new term of office in its own right,”

This is in contrast with the Sports Act 2013 Section 41 (c) (i) that states, “The chairperson of a sports organisation shall hold office for a term not exceeding four years but is eligible for re-election for one more term.”

Sharp divisions on the draft have arisen including that touching on arbitration of football cases.

According to the old constitution’s Article 66 on Arbitration, any despite of national dimension may only be referred to the arbitration tribunal established by the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), contrary to the new one which gives powers to the Sports Disputes Tribunal established under the Sports Act.

While both the old and new constitutions have a common concur in discouraging taking football matters to court, the latter is pushing a change in which the referees body will not be represented in the AGM for failing to hold election for the last couple of years.