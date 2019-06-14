Ten candidates seek to replace Chiloba

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Intense lobbying is expected at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after 10 candidates were shortlisted to replace Ezra Chiloba as the chief executive officer.

Three women are among those shortlisted for the top job which fell vacant following Chiloba’s dismissal last year for alleged gross misconduct.

Those shortlisted include Mabonga Lusweti, Nakitari Okuku Humphrey, Aura Zephania Okeyo, Kariuki Nancy Wanjiku and Kioko Paul Kimali. Others are Marjan Marjan Hussein, Murigi Elishiba Muthoni, Tarus Benjamin Kipchumba, Mwasi Anne Kerubo and Khalid Billow.

“Those shortlisted are advised to bring their original and a copy of their academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and clearance certificates from KRA, Helb and ODPP,” the IEBC announcement reads in part.

Hussein, who is serving in an acting capacity, is the favourite to take the job but faces stiff competition from Lusweti, the ex-CEO of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Nakitari previously served as the Kisumu county secretary before unsuccessfully contesting the Busia gubernatorial seat in 2017 while Wanjiku is the former manager of voter registration at IEBC.

Tarus is seeking the position for the second time after being edged out by Chiloba in the previous recruitment.