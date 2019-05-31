Telkom, Police confirm participation in inaugural Five-aside

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

National women’s champions Telkom and former men’s Premier League kings Kenya Police will headline the inaugural Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) national five-aside hockey tournament set for this weekend at the Mombasa Sports Club.

Sixteen teams will take part in the tournament, 10 for men classified into two pools and six for women in the two-day tournament. Diamond Trust Bank has given a sponsorship of Sh100,000 for the tournament.

Police are in Pool B that has St Charles Lwanga, Kenya Coast Poly, Mvita Daikyo and Mtongwe Flickers. Pool A has Blue Oceans Chiefs, Mombasa West,Mombasa Sports Club, Mvita Marine and Karate Axiom.

The women’s pool has heavy weights Telkom, Kenya Coast Poly, St John’s Girls, Mombasa Sports Club, Mombasa Sports Club and Squids Rovers.

KHU match and fixtures secretary, Moses Majiwa, said 16 teams had confirmed to be part of the tournament by the close of Tuesday’s deadline.

“Each team will comprise of five players for any match including the goalkeeper, with a maximum of four substitutions on the bench. Rolling Substitutions will take place as per the International Hockey Federation (FIH) rules,” said Majiwa. Majiwa says the tournament is in line with the new requirements by the FIH.

“In August, we shall be introducing Masters hockey in the country officially. The ability to keep playing and competing in hockey no matter what your age or ability is one of the cornerstones of the FIH hockey revolution strategy,” he said.