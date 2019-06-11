Teenage escapades landed duo in prison

Two young men from Bungoma county regret the day they let teenage adventures cloud their judgement, putting them on the wrong side of the law.

On September 25, 2013, Rodgers Barasa, 17, was charged before then Bungoma acting principal magistrate with defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The offence was said to have been committed between September 20 and 23, the same year at Kuywa in Bungoma county.

Barasa pleaded guilty to the charge. He was accused that after a funeral wake on the early morning of April 20, 2013, he went with the victim to his house, where they engaged in consensual sex.

When the girl’s parents learnt of her whereabouts, they reported the matter to police. The Standard Six girl was taken to hospital and the doctor concluding that she had been sexually assaulted.

Minimum punishment

On being charged, Barasa had admitted “I had taken her as a wife and engaged in sexual intercourse with her”and was convicted on his own plea of “guilty”. He was sentenced to serve 20 years imprisonment, being the minimum punishment provided under the Sexual Offences Act.

Barasa challenged the sentence at the High Court, claiming he had been persuaded by a police officer to plead guilty. Nothing came of his protestations

For Evans Wanjala, also 17, he was working as a herdsboy in 2011 when he was charged with defiling a 15-year-old daughter of his employer’s neighbour.

He was accused of committing the crime between August 2010 and April 2011 at Bakisa Village, Bungoma East. He was charged on April 2011 before Webuye principal magistrate and remanded until April 2, 2012 when he was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Wanjala’s first appeal to the High Court was dismissed by Justice Abida Ali-Aroni on June 9, 2013. But last week, Appellate judges Asike Makhandia, Patrick Kiage and John Otieno-Odek week their sentences.