Teddy B is the producer behind some of 254’s biggest hits. His catalogue features artistes who include Rayvanny, Arrow Bwoy, Otile Brown, Willy Paul, Moji Shortbaba, Petra and Demarco. He talks with Grace Wachira on his secret of being a successful record producer

What was it like starting out on this journey as a music producer?

Well, I grew up listening to a lot of music. My mother loved singing and that caught my attention. Actually, I started producing music in primary school from drumming on desks and having my classmates surround me and we would make remixes creating some sort of ‘jam sessions’.

My interest for music grew stronger in high school when I joined music class and activities related to the same. Professionally, I started as a producer in 2007 as an employee in production studios. That period was a great learning experience. I then broke out in 2013 and started Signature Scope. Looking back, it has been a great ride so far.

What does it involve in creating music and sound tracks?

A lot goes into making a beat. I can say it’s an abstract world that a beat maker has to bring to reality. Coming up with music is like trying to satisfy a craving. I think, research and coming up with a unique sound for my clients. When creating, I always need to be in the right mood because I have to do it passionately. I often have to soak into the tune (the singers blueprint) to understand what type of a sound to come up with.

Do you choose the kind of music you produce?

I do. I consider the messages of the songs. That means I do not discriminate against any artiste, be it secular or gospel. What is important for me is the message the song itself carries. The bottom line is, I am a producer.

What inspires you?

I am constantly looking to quench a thirst for good music. Awards do not drive me. I thank God for the nominations and ones I’ve won, but good music is an achievement and that’s the best award an artiste or producer can get.

How much do you charge to produce a song?

It ranges between Sh25,000 and Sh200,000. I have a basic charge, but again it depends with the variations a client wants.

What would you consider as some of your greatest achievements so far?

I’m yet to achieve much, but I am proud to be part of the industry as far as coming up with unique sounds is concerned. I have a sound that defines Teddy B that is borrowed from previous styles such as kapuka, benga, twist and rhumba. I look forward to going down in history as one who contributed to the creation of a Kenyan sound. Some projects have been good to my career and I’m still aiming higher.

What have been your lowest moments and how did you handle them?

They are many I can’t pin-point a specific one. But one I’ve had is that because of the illusion of a celebrity status, people think that you have it all together; that you have money or other things the society uses to define success all the time. It was tough, but now I have a circle of close friends that I can confide in and get through situations.

It is important for everyone to have such. It abates what would have been difficult scenarios for you. What don’t we know about you? I am a sucker for cars and I love travelling. I love the open road; I feel in my essence when travelling and it gets better when I’m driving.

What else do you do when not in studio?

I have been in the industry for years now and I know how it works, especially in Kenya. As an artiste, I cannot rely on music to pay my bills. I have other business interests.

Your advice for sprouting producers. Keep doing what you’re doing. I started out in a small studio in Kawangware, but now I’m where I am. If you hone your craft, people will believe in you and support you. When can we expect wedding bells? I’ll be next after singer Mbuvi walks down the aisle. Ha-ha-ha.