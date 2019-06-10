Technical institutions get Sh173b for expansion

The ministry of Education has earmarked Sh173 billion in the next financial year for expansion of technical colleges. The funds will go towards development of facilities within the institutions to take care of the swelling student population.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) Director Meshack Opwora says student enrolment in the institutions rose from 98,000 in 2017 to 183,000 currently.

He attributed the growth in Tvet admissions to implementation of strategies by the government such as expansion of the facilities, provision of capitation and scholarships to students.

He said technical colleges should plan to be training about 500,000 students annually to ensure that the country meets technological needs and industrialisation goals. “The objective is to ensure that we have a vibrant Tvet system that can meet the industry needs and train a higher number of young people who can impact positively to the industry,” he said.

Speaking during Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutes (KATTI) workshop in Kisumu, Opwora said Tvet programmes would be realigned to be consistent with the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) to fit emerging industrial needs.

The proposed interventions on revitalisation of the sector has been well factored in the education department’s strategic plan.“We are implementing the CBC which is practical-oriented and also closely linked to the industry needs,” he said. The workshop was meant to induct fresh Tvet institution principals and deputies on new management skills.