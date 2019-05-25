Teams descend in Eldoret for Amaco tourney

AMOS ABUGA

Africa Merchant Assurance Company (Amaco) International Volleyball Tournament will take centre stage during the third edition of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) at Eldoret Polytechnic in Uasin Gishu over the weekend.

The presence of foreign teams in the tournament that enters its 13th edition will most likely spice up the tourney. Uganda and United States of America have each registered two teams.

Sports S and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will represent Uganda while USA has Baylor and Salt Factory Sports.

The visiting teams will have an uphill task of trying to win the tournament, which is organised by former Kenya international Paul Bitok’s Foundation, who currently coaches the Rwanda national team.

Prize money

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Pipeline in the men’s and women’s categories respectively will be the teams to watch.

Despite the sponsors giving out Sh9.6 million for this year’s edition, the prize money is still low with winners having to share the Sh600,000 on offer.

Meanwhile Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will be out to extend their lead in the KVF league standings.

KDF team manager Alfred Chedotum has challenged his players to continue with the same momentum and fine start to the season.

“Training has gone on well for the team. Basically we are targeting more points in this leg,” said Chedotum whose side leads the table standings with nine points after three matches.

Also failing to win the Amaco Tournament for the last four editions is another factor that is spurring the military side.

The women’s top-flight league has four teams DCI, Kenya Prisons, Kenya Pipeline and Bungoma County who are all tied on three points each.