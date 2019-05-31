NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Team formed to stem Rift violence

Kinyuru Munuhe May 31, 2019
CS Fred Matiang'i
Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i. Photo/FILE

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday announced the formation of a 12-member political committee from the volatile North Rift region that will assist in the vetting the National Police Reservists (NPR).

Matiang’i told a media briefing that the members will in the  next seven days,  come up with a structure on how the members will work with police officers in order to come up with a long lasting solution to the cattle rustling menace.

His sentiments came on the day the National Police Service embarked on the much resisted vetting of NPRs. The team has been formed after three days of deliberations between the ministry officials, police and political representatives from Laikipia, Mandera, Garissa, Samburu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties who were opposed to disarmament and vetting of the reservists. 

“Cattle rustling is not a cultural activity, it is a criminal commercial enterprise. It is time to end this madness. I am happy for the political commitment you have shown and in the next seven days, we will come up with a structure on how these members will work with the officers for as long as it takes until we get a lasting solution instead of touch and go attitude,” Matiang’i said.

