Taxpayers face heavier burden as pension bill jumps by 21pc

Kenyan taxpayers will shoulder over Sh18 billion in additional pensions during the next financial year, the biggest share going to civil servants, military officers and their dependents.

Total pension payments are projected to rise from 86.3 billion in the current financial year to Sh104.5 billion in 2019/20 driven mainly by cost-of-living adjustments and rising number of retirees, according to a report released by the Parliamentary Budget Office.

Cost of living and high number of retirees, the report adds, will push the pension payment for former public service employees by 21 per cent from the financial budget for 2018/19.

Huge increase

Shem Nyakutu, director of Pensions attributes the huge increase in the budget for 2019/20 to the adjustment, usually after every two years by three per cent or Sh500, whichever is higher, in accordance with the Pensions Increase Act Cap.190.

“Public servant retirees receive a revised pay rise at an average inflation rate of three per cent granted after every two years,” he said, adding that on top of the adjustment in payment about 20,300 public servants will reach a mandatory retirement age of 60 years.The last increment of civil servants to the retirees in public sector was effected in 2017.

Statistics from the Pensions department indicates that about 300,000 individuals are covered – civil servants, teachers, police and prison staff with a monthly payment of Sh3.1 billion.

The PBO report dubbed “Unpacking the estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2019/20 and the medium term”, says retirement expense is dominated by ordinary and commuted pensions (gratuities) and will amount to Sh104.5 billion, accounting for 13 per cent of Consolidated Fund Services (CFS) expenses in the Financial Year 2019/20.

This, it adds, implies that these expenses increased by 20 per cent in Financial Year 2019/20 and mark a 100 per cent increase from Sh57.2 billion in the Financial Year 2015/16.

“Pensions and gratuities to civil servants and dependents have the highest impact on pension expenses, accounting to 70 per cent of total pension costs. This is followed by benefits to the military and dependents that account for 20 per cent,” the report released last week says.

No explanatory notes

Parliamentary Budget Office has, however, taken issue with how pensions section of CFS is presented, saying it is difficult to review as there are no explanatory notes.

The amounts, the non-partisan professional office of the Parliament, added in the report, are also in gross value terms making it difficult to determine benefits per beneficiary.

For example, it pointed out, as from Financial Year 2019/20, the retired presidents will receive Sh1.5 billion which will rise to Sh2 billion over the medium term.

However, there are no explanatory notes as to why gratuities, a one-time payment usually given at end of service, are hereby charged years after service, then spread out in the medium term.

“In addition, the period calculations of these gratuity amounts are not provided and it is unknown whether the maximum constitutional term of presidency i.e. 10 years, was applied,” the budget experts added.

Analysts in the pension industry say early retirement of military officers, including cases of leaving service after nine years is one of the causes for the pension build-up.