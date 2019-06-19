Tanzanians, Ugandans to grace Athletics Kenya AAG trials

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Seven Tanzanians and three Ugandans have confirmed their participation in the Athletics Kenya (AK) trials to select a team for All Africa Games (AAG) set for Rabat, Morocco.

AK vice-president Paul Mutwii says presence of foreigners in the trials that will run from Thursday to Saturday at the Kasarani Stadium further helps to boost the trials to international status.

“The three-day event has already been elevated to recognised international standards. So the more the nationalities, the better,” Mutwii talked of the trials that will be used to select team Kenya for the All Africa Games.

So far, 800 athletes have confirmed their participation in the event following an invitation sent out by AK. “Yes it looks like a championships event, but we want to raise the level of competition while giving all the athletes equal chance to compete for slots,” added Mutwii.

More intriguing

AK believes the same athletes who will take part in the AAG are the same ones who will be at the World Athletics Championships, it makes the trials even more intriguing.

“We are hoping to use the event as a platform to mark the qualifying time and standards for the World Championship in Athletics later in September at Doha, Qatar,” he added.

“This is even tougher for athletes because they have to meet the conditions and that is why we expect them to take part in the trials,” he said.

Mutwii, indicated that any athlete who has been convicted of any doping offence has not been invited for the trials.

At the same time, Mutwii said that athletes who have been affected by the new hyperandrogenism rule that restricts testosterone levels in female runners, will only take part in the required events.

Maximilla Imali will now only take part in 100m and 200m and not her 400m specialty, while it’s not known which event the 800m athlete Margaret Nyairera will compete in.

“We are just being cautious since we don’t want to provoke anything negative reaction from the IAAF,” said Mutwii.