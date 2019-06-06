Syokimau suffocates under toxic air

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year and in 2019, air pollution takes centre stage

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

Every evening the sky over Esther Njeri’s house is covered with thick dark smoke that forms a heavy blanket of haze. Njeri, a homeowner in Syokimau’s Bustani Villas, lives adjacent to a steel company, whose emissions are polluting the environment and causing health complications to the residents.

When Njeri bought the house 12 years ago in the neighbourhood with uniform red-roofed houses, she was elated. But since Endmor Steel Millers was set up less than 100 metres from the villas about four years ago, she has been in and out of hospital due to chest pains, constant coughs, and irritation of the throat and eyes. Njeri, who lives with her father, son and sister, says her family started exhibiting these symptoms immediately the industry was set up.

“Everyday from 7.00pm to around 5.00am, fumes that smell of burning metal cover our neighbourhood. Further, loud noises from banging metal make our stay in the house unbearable,” says Njeri.

Her sister, Consolata Wangari, adds that inhaling the fumes causes an irritating sensation to the nostrils similar to that caused by inhaling pepper. Due to the fumes, Wangari says that she has developed an eye allergy. As she speaks, wisps of smoke drift from huge chimneys perched on a sooty roof.

Peak time

Wangari observes that the smoke emitted during the day is minimal, but peaks in the evening. “We enjoy fresh air during the day as there is little or no smoke emitted. The factory operates at night,” she says.

Due to the fumes the family whose house is next to the fence is contemplating moving, but their dilemma is that no tenant is willing to live in the polluted environment. Njeri’s fear is that the house she purchased at Sh6.5 million will become a wasted investment.

Just like Njeri’s family, residents of Bustani have incessantly complained of the harmful effects caused by the toxic fumes. But despite raising their concerns with the company and the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), Endmor continues to operate and pollute the environment exposing the residents to multiple health risks.

What’s even worse is that, Bustani Villas is located along the busy Nairobi- Machakos road. Prevailing winds often carry fumes and dust emitted by heavy trucks and cars that ply the route.

“It’s the first time in 10 years that we have houses unoccupied for a long period of time. Six tenants in this estate have moved out during the past five months due to pollution.

We have done our best to keep tenants happy but the air pollution is a health threat some residents can no longer put up with,” says Robert Ouko, the caretaker, Bustani Villas, pointing to the estate’s spotlessly clean paths and neatly manicured flowers.

Children are the most affected by air pollution. They suffer constant chest complications and most have to be on medication regularly. Parents are keeping their children from playing outside to reduce exposure to the toxic fumes, whose effects can sometimes be felt even during the day.

“I fear for the health of my child. I’m even afraid to have another child in this environment,” says Njeri. Research conducted in China showed that children who grew up in polluted areas risked having reduced intelligence and developing asthma. Long-term exposure to air pollution by pregnant women has been found to increase the risk of miscarriage, premature birth and low birth weight.

In Sawada Villas, close to Bustani, Nazir Hussain is still trying to wrap his mind around the death of his two-year-old daughter who passed on April 9. She was admitted into hospital due to respiratory complications but passed after just two days.

Complications and death

On April 1, Nazir’s son marked his sixth birthday in hospital due to respiratory issues. When his son got discharged on April 6, his daughter got admitted but never made it. Before she died, Nazir says that she had been in and out of hospital due to respiratory problems.

“For the past few years, my son gets admitted in hospital every six months. To lose a child in a way I think is avoidable is devastating. The doctors said that my daughter’s health complications may be as a result of inhaling toxic fumes. It’s so unnerving just thinking of the kind of danger we are exposed to. Despite complaining to the authorities and the company no action has been taken,” he says.

Efforts to reach the management of Endmor Steel Millers for a comment were futile.

James Chege, technologist Code For Africa, says that the rate of air pollution has been increasing since the beginning of the year. Code For Africa, a data journalism and civic technology initiative, has been collecting air quality data through sensors installed in Syokimau three months ago.

These sensors are part of the Sensor.Africa Initiative which helps in installation of low-cost sensors that collect air quality data in Nairobi, Lagos and Dar e Salaam cities. Up to 50 sensors have been installed in different locations in Nairobi.

To measure air quality, the initiative collects data on the concentration of particulate matter in the surroundings at intervals of two minutes 30 seconds using two measurements: Particulate Matter (PM) 10 for coarse matter of a diameter of 10 micrometers and less and PM 2.5 for fine particulate matter, which is 2.5 or less. The sensors provide hourly and daily averages of the air quality.

Surpasses limit

One of the four sensors installed in Bustani and Sawani villas recorded daily readings of more than 50 micrograms for PM 10 surpassing the recommended World Health Organisation (WHO) standards of an annual mean of 20 microgram per cubic metre over a period of a year and a daily mean of 50 micrograms.

The same sensor had daily 11 microgram per cubic metre for PM 2.5, which is more than the WHO recommended exposure of 10 micrograms per cubic metre annually or 25 over a 24-hour period.

The data collected from the four sensors showed that the levels of PM 10 and PM 2.5 peaked from Monday to Saturday but declined on Sunday.

The main components of particulate matter are nitrates, sulfur ammonia, sodium chloride, black carbon, mineral dust and water. According to WHO, chronic exposure to particles increases the risk of developing cardiovascular, respiratory diseases and lung cancer.

Chege says that the sensors were installed three months ago after the community reached out raising concerns about their air quality. They wanted to monitor and get data on air pollution. “Surrounding industries, the highway and dust from an ongoing construction of a road are the biggest culprits of the air pollution in the areas in Syokimau where the sensors have been installed. We have installed four sensors in Syokimau and plan to add three more,” he says.