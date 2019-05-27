Survival chances by Shujaa in the World Rugby Sevens Series down

Struggle to overcome HSBC World Sevens Series relegation loomed large for Shujaa after they lost 17-26 to the lowest ranked core team-Japan in the London Sevens leaving survival hopes to the final leg in Paris next weekend.

At the London leg in Twickenham, Shujaa lost the battle of the relegation-haunted to Japan by a try and two conversions giving the winners their lone victory of the weekend as Shujaa depart for Paris with single pool match win over Samoa (21-20) and a priceless point that takes their tally to 27.

Kenya must now fight to remain ahead of Japan to leave Asians as the lowest ranked team for the axe.

Kenya are still ahead of Japan by two or three points depending on their 13th place finals outcome against England. Vice captain Jeff Oluoch scored a try while Bush Mwale scored a brace in the match against Japan but three tries and a conversion by Johnstone Olindi failed to capture a win in the match Kenya stepped in as the favourite.

Japan’s defence was tight for Shujaa throughout the match as the Japanese capitalised on every advantage to punish Shujaa ball handling errors by four tries and three conversions.

Kenya was disadvantaged in that match due to the absence of Dan Sikuta and Daniel Taabu owing to injuries to leave coach Paul Murunga with fewer cards to play but it took Japan nerves of steel to draw first blood in the second minute of the match to signal their third win over Shujaa in the five meetings the two have clashed this year.

Bravery and zeal

Dan Sikuta was not available for Day Two matches while Daniel Taabu missed pool match against France and Japan clash.

Day one saw Kenya display bravery and zeal fighting to make a maiden main cup quarterfinals but two losses to Fiji and France once again saw Kenya get locked out of the main competition on day two for the ninth time in a row.

Kenya opened the London campaign with a brave 17-24 loss to the defending champs Fiji but compensated the loss with a 20-19 win over Samoa.

Shujaa however needed one more win to qualify for the first main cup quarterfinals clash this season but Shujaa lost a 17-14 lead to lose 17-31 to France in the decisive clash to drop to the Challenge Trophy Quarters where a fired Scotland eliminated Kenya by a closely contested 21-29 score.

Apart from Kenya being in a now desperate position seeking wins to avoid a catch-up by log rivals Wales and Japan respectively, Kenya will also hope Japan and Wales fail to collect superior points in the final upcoming leg.

Shujaa will return to action on June 1-2 in Paris.