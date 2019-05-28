Summon CS over saccos, say senators

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Fraudulent operations of Savings and Credit Co-operative Societies (saccos) in the country has now caught the eye of Parliament.

The move is after the giant teachers’ Metropolitan National Sacco sunk with billions of members’ contributions.

Already, hundreds of Kenyans have lost their savings totaling to Sh1.5 billion in the troubled Ekeza Sacco and Gakuyo Real Estate scheme.

Around 14 million Kenyans are members of more than 22,000 registered in various societies and cooperatives in the country.

Senators now want Trade, Industry and Co-operatives Cabinet secretary Peter Munya summoned to provide information on all the cases of mismanagement and blacklisted saccos.

Legislators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Christopher Langat (Bomet), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga) and nominated counterparts Rose Nyamunga and Abshiro Halake want to know why the Sacco Societies Regulatory Act that provides for deposit protection fund, is yet to take effect despite being in existence for the last 10 years.

Protection fund

“We want to know from the Cabinet Secretary why this Act, that provides a Deposit Protection Fund, is yet to take effect and, hopefully, answers why the law protecting deposit funds has not come into effect,” Halake said.

“What is the plan of government to regulate and protect all deposit-taking entities and protect members of saccos who are impoverished?” she asked.

Cheruiyot urged the government to ensure good governance, financial health and management of risks to protect investors of saccos.