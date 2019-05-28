Sudan Islamists back army in push to preserve sharia

Khartoum, Monday

With talks suspended between protest leaders and Sudan’s military over a transfer of power to civilian rule, Islamist movements are backing the army in the hope it will keep sharia law in place.

Islamist parties stayed on the sidelines during the months of nationwide protests that led to the April ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir.

They have since not joined the protest alliance at loggerheads with the generals over the makeup of a new governing body, which would rule the country for a three-year transitional period.

But hundreds of Islamists have rallied in the capital in recent days, warning they would reject any deal that would exclude sharia—Islamic law—from the country’s political roadmap.

They have also backed the army’s demands that the head of Sudan’s new governing body be a military figure—putting them at odds with protesters who want civilian rule.

Support army

“We agree with (protesters) that there will be a cabinet of civilian technocrats,” said Hassan Rizk, deputy head of the Islamist Reform Now Movement, a breakaway group from the National Congress Party formerly led by Bashir.“But the sovereign council should be headed by the armed forces because there is a security problem.” – AFP