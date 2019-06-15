Stop early campaigns, Uhuru tells politicians

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday warned politicians against engaging in early campaigns saying they are hurting his efforts to unite the country.

In apparent reference to the proponents of the 2022 succession politics, Uhuru said Kenyans’ main focus should be fixing political problems bedeviling the country.

Deputy President William Ruto, who has declared interest to succeed Uhuru when the latter’s second and final five-year term ends in 2022 has been traversing the country to solidify support ahead of the elections.

The move has caused a major division in the ruling Jubilee Party with some members saying he was not fit to lead the country. Ruto’s allies have, however, taken his critics head-on and vowed to do everything possible to ensure he captures the presidency.

But yesterday, Uhuru said: We should unite and face the problems we have head-on. It’s not time for politics, the right time will come, the most important thing now is to fix the problems that we have been facing each year that makes Kenya to have a bad image before and after elections.”

The President also lashed out at critics of his Handshake with Opposition chief Raila Odinga, saying that the move was meant to stem recurring election chaos.

“For those who are against our unity, I call upon them to see its good because we cannot afford to be fighting each and every time we have elections. We came together to find a lasting solution that will be good for all of us,” he said.

The president made the remarks during the burial ceremony of Mama Dorcas Nyong’o, mother of Kisumu Governor Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong’o in Ratta village, Seme constituency.

Nasa leaders Railaa, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart Musalia Mudavadi attended the ceremony. Raila reiterated his call for constitutional reforms as a way of ensuring political stability.

“We want to have an all-inclusive government. This way, we will not fight every time we have elections and that is coming soon,” said Raila.

He said that corrupt leaders in the government should be arrested and charged as away of curbing the vice.

“Kenya now plays at super league in corruption and that is why a wind is coming and all the corrupt leaders will be blown away so that the bad deeds do not come back again,” Raila said.

He claimed church leaders were sanitising graft by accepting donations from corrupt individuals. “There are some people who say that they are investing in heaven. God does not need money in heaven; we are also children of God. The church should not accept dirty money,” Raila added.

His sentiments were echoed by both Wetang’ula and Mudavadi, who told Uhuru to crack the whip on corrupt officers. “We need to see action because the country has a high number of people who do not work hard but steal from taxpayers,” said the ANC leader.

Governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) John Nyagarama (Nyamira), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), James Ongwae (Kisii) and senators James Orengo, Fred Outa and 12 other MPs were present.