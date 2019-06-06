State to clear debts by June 30

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

The National government has indicated it will clear Sh217 billion owed to contractors and suppliers by June 30.

In a meeting of all Principal Secretaries and attended by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on Tuesday, the government pledged to meet the dateline set by President Uhuru Kenyatta to clear pending National and County government bills.

“The impact of the pending bills to the economy was explored and agreement was made that all pending bills be cleared by the end of this financial year in line with the directive by the President,” government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said in a statement.

During his Madaraka Day speech, Uhuru directed county governments to clear pending payments which had negatively affected many businesses, particularly those whose bulk of capital is now locked in non-payment.

Ensure compliance

“Accounting officers (to) pay and settle all pending payments that do not have audit queries, on or before June 30, 2019. Further, I direct the National Treasury to secure full compliance of this directive. I also call upon County Governments to follow suit,” he said.

A Treasury report to the National Assembly’s Committee on Implementation shows government pending bills to local traders stood at Sh32.5 billion as at November last year but suppliers say the amount owed is in excess of Sh250 billion.

The biggest defaulters, according to the report, are the Ministry of Defence that owes Sh8.93 billion, Health Sh7.1 billion, Interior Sh5.4 billion and State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications at Sh3.2 billion.