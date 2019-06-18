State seeks to outlaw divorce for newly-weds

Mercy Mwai and Irene Githinji @PeopleDailyKe

It will be mandatory for couples to spend at least three years in a marital union if proposed amendments to the Marriage Act, 2014, sail through.

Clergy who officiate Christian weddings will also be required to adhere to a raft of rules, including obtaining a certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and to posses recognised qualifications before they are licensed to join couples.

Before husband and wife part ways, they will be required to undergo other processes, including mediation. Divorce would be the final option after all else fails.

“There will be an introduction of a three-year time limit before a divorce can be filed. Parties seeking divorce have to provide evidence of a failed mediation process before filing a divorce,” reads the proposed amendment published by Attorney General Paul Kihara.

If the proposals are enacted into law, the conciliatory bodies under religious organisations that assist couples broker truce between them will also be recognised.

Couples will be required to seek Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services before considering legal redress to end their union.

Registrar General Mary Njuya said the proposals arose from concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the implementation of Christian marriage laws.

“Even though the current Marriage Act recognises divorce, it does not make it a mandatory process for the parties. Divorce is envisioned in the Act as a last resort,” Njuya said.

Restore order

She said her office is concerned with the high number of divorce cases, some arising from marriages that only last few days after they are solemnised.

“Although some people may claim the government is out to interfere in their bedroom and private matters, we are only out to ensure order in marriages. This is an area where there has been abuse, prompting the government to come up with the proposals,” she said.

In a letter dated June 4, 2019 to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Njuya says she had directed the office of the Attorney General to share the proposed amendments on the Marriage Act, with the society to incorporate their input.

“The office intends to hold a stakeholders workshop to deliberate on the comments, proposals and views on the draft for validation on a date to be communicated later. Kindly forward your comments either in hard or soft copies on or before June 17,” Njuya said, in the letter to LSK.

Reconciliation

Section 64 of the Act states that parties to a marriage may seek services of any reconciliation bodies established for that purpose that may exist in the public place of worship where the marriage was celebrated.

It states that a party to a marriage may petition the court for a decree for the dissolution of the marriage on the ground of one or more acts of adultery committed by the other party

Other reasons for dissolution of a Christian marriage in line with Article 65 of the Act include cruelty, whether mental or physical, inflicted by the other party on the petitioner or on the children, if any, of the marriage or desertion by either party for at least three years immediately preceding the date of presentation of the petition.

Exceptional depravity by either party or irretrievable breakdown of the marriage are other grounds of dissolution.

Fr Paul Juma of Bungoma Catholic diocese and a visiting lecturer at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and St Augustines Major Seminary, says the proposals would restore order in the institution of marriage.

“We have witnessed cases where couples divorce within a week after hosting very expensive weddings. Marriages have become commercialised and lost meaning. We are happy that at long last the government has seen the sense to streamline it and make it recognisable,” Juma told People Daily in a telephone interview.

He said the new law would discourage “jokers” from marriage and allow only the serious to undertake it.

The amendments to the law also propose rules that ministers of faith officiating marriages must comply with before they are granted authority to solemnise unions.

Under the proposed arrangement, ministers of faith would be required to renew licences every five years. While applying for the licence, they would be required to appear in person or send a church representative.

Constitution

LSK chief executive Mercy Wambua said they will give their views to the AG on contentious issues in the proposed law.

According to her, the proposals that are in contention and ought to be looked at include the issue of ADR and whether it conforms to the Constitution.

On the requirement that a couple should take at least three years from the date of solemnising their marriage before seeking divorce, she said there is need to establish whether the requirement is workable or not.

“We have received the proposed amendments and we are looking at them to ensure they conform to the provisions of the Constitution,” she said.

Family lawyer Dunstan Omari said the law is the government’s way of protecting marriages, children, property and the family institution. “The logic of the three-year rule is that when people wed in Christian marriages, they are presumed to have never lived together and also the first time that people with diverse cultures come together,” said Omari.

Technology

He said in the era of women liberation and information and communication technology, marriages across the world are facing unique challenges.

Saying it is natural for couples to disagree, Omari observed that most marriages would collapse if people were allowed to divorce soon after exchanging vows.

Regarding rules for people who officiate Christian marriages, Omari said the government seeks to have qualified and competent people solemnising marriages and who undertake the role in gazetted areas.

He said the marriage institution is moving away from mediation, arbitration and negotiations and embracing conciliatory approach.

Omari calls for the need to exhaust all avenues recommended by the law before seeking court verdict, saying the situation at hand is not necessarily about two people but the entire family in a bid to resolve issues.

On registration of marriages, the proposed law requires that after a minister has celebrated a marriage, returns must be filed within 60 days. Failure to return a certificate within 60 days will attract a penalty of Sh1,000.