State, firms urged to tap student’s innovations

The government and the private sector have been challenged to tap into innovations developed by university students to fast-track the Big Four agenda.

Researchers and students from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) said universities have become hubs of brilliant technological innovations that if tapped can help provide prompt solutions to challenges faced by Kenyans as well as reduce the soaring unemployment rates.

Speaking when representatives from the Japanese embassy toured the school to see some of innovations, they said most of the technologies have been aligned to the big four objectives, and through support, the students could come up with large-scale innovations.

Engineering workshop manager and a senior lecturer in the department of electrical sciences Dr Peter Kihato said the brilliant innovations are lying there idle because of lack of support.

A senior representative from the Japan International Cooperation Agency Satoshi Sugimooto said some innovations need to be harnessed to have impact in the country.