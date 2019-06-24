State bodies must back port reforms

The ongoing reforms at the port of Mombasa seem to be hitting headwinds sending signals that the taxpayer could lose billions of shillings invested in the facility to improve efficiency in cargo clearing and fight illicit trade.

Growing resistance by some State agencies to new cargo clearing procedures could derail gains made so far. It is unacceptable for imports to be subjected to endless inspection by different government agencies on arrival at the facility even after being given a clean bill of health at the country of origin.

In an Executive Order via Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua dated June 4, President Uhuru directed that the 28 government agencies operating at the port be reduced to bare minimum to avoid duplication and unnecessary delay in cargo clearance.

The President’s order locked out 19 of the agencies from the port and declared Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and Kenya Railways Corporation the lead agencies.

Port health, immigration, customs and Port Facility Security Office were grouped as sea vessel boarding parties. Their representatives would be the only officials allowed to board a docked vessel. National Intelligence Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service were clustered as intelligence operators.

Clearing agents were banned from entering the port unless with permission from the lead agencies.

Already, Kebs has contracted six inspection companies to ensure cargo destined to Kenya conforms to Technical Regulations and Mandatory Standards or other approved specifications.

As argued by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), it makes no sense for the government to pay foreign-based inspection firms millions of shillings only for goods to be re-inspected upon arrival.

Thus the removal of 19 government agencies comes as a huge relief for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and manufacturers as the decision cuts cost of import.

But reports that affected agencies have protested their removal point to opposition to change and this must be dealt with to avoid eroding gains already made. Port processes reforms are the only sure route for the facility to remain competitive and lower the cost of businesses. These reforms must not be sabotaged.