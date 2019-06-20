Stars to reside in the same hotel with Senegal

Suited and booted, Harambee Stars squad jetted into Cairo, Egypt in style on Tuesday night to a warm reception ahead of tomorrow’s start of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The reception, organised by Confederation of African football and orchestrated by Kenya’s ambassador to Egypt Joff Otieno, ushered in the Kenyan contingent dressed by a French designer with song and dance.

Kenya will play their first match on Sunday against Algeria after 19 days of pre-tournament training in Paris, France. The team’s next agenda after settling is to acclimatise to the sweltering heat conditions of Egypt.

From a training base where the average temperature was 23°C, Harambee Stars must quickly adapt to the 38°C degrees in Cairo.

In view of the punitive temperatures, CAF has instituted two water breaks in all the 52 matches to be played in the 24-team tournament. The first break will be after 30 minutes of play while the second is penciled for the 75th minute.

Cautions is, however, in the air as Kenya is booked in the Tiba Rose Plaza Hotel with Group C counterparts Senegal. Stars are occupying the third floor of the hotel while the Teranga Lions are on the first floor. Fears of spying or even poisoning are not far-fetched under such circumstances.

The hotel is right outside the 30,000-capacity June 30 Stadium, a multi purpose military amphitheatre used as home ground for top-flight side Pyramids FC.

Olunga confident

All group C matches will be played at the June 30 Stadium with Harambee Stars playing Tanzania on June 27 before wrapping preliminary stage with a match against Senegal on July 1.

After scoring twice in their two international friendlies prior to heading to Cairo, the team is optimistic of adding on to Kenya’s eight goals in her past five appearances at the finals.

Striker Michael Olunga, upon whose shoulders most scoring responsibilities rest, expressed great optimism ahead of the clash with Algeria.

“We are focused on what is ahead and we just want to give our best and make the country proud and respected. Our training and preparations were perfect,” said the Kashiwa Reysol striker.

With the controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) set to be replayed from the quarter-finals, Stars players must be careful on their tackles if they reach that stage.