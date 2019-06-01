Stars line up for Motorcross Fourth Round at Jamhuri.

Motocross stars Tanav Choda, Ethan Nyachae and Tai Wahome ready to rumble at the Fourth Round of the Kenya National Motocross Championship Jamhuri Park Racetrack on June 9.

Series leader Ethan Nyachae hopes to maintain his dogged campaign in search of the MX 2 Class title.

Ethan, who has swept the ground with all his race adversaries, will be out to challenge Kigen Kiplagat and Rolf Kihara for the MX 2 Class podium.

Ethan has won every single heat in the past three rounds and will be charging his machine to score his fourth victory of the year.

Currently Mali Nyachae tops the MX 2 Class log with a flawless 180 points while Kigen is placed second with 149 and Rolf Kihara is on 137.

Like the much fancied MX 2 Class podium tussle, MX 50 Class is sure to treat spectators to some exhilarating displays of ‘piki’ artistry. The Class has produced three different winners this season and fans are eager to see what is up the sleeves of the diminutive riders.

Trey Garner who has skipped the last two rounds won the season opener earlier in the year. In his absence though, series leader Mathenge Kamundia dominated the MX 50 Class during the second round with Gisa Benzinge taking round three scalp.

Gisa is incidentally the newest rider from the Benzinge stable hoping to follow in the footsteps of his sister Atete. Tanav Choda has reigned supreme in MX 65 Class and is expected to chalk up his fourth with zest and vigour.Tanav who posted a flawless score of 60 points in the last round, will fight it out with Wahome Mutahi and outgoing MX 50 Class champion Atete Benzinge.