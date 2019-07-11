Starlets forward Engesha calls for support ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Harambee Starlets forward Terry Engesha has challenged stakeholders to give the team support ahead of the team reporting to camp for the upcoming 2020 Olympics qualifier against Malawi.

The forward says for the national team to perform at the highest level, a lot of support is needed more so financially to help the players partake in as many friendly matches as possible.

The Vihiga Queens hotshot further challenged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to keep the team active, saying the players have not been engaged for over a year, a culture she wants changed.

“We have not really done anything since the Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers last year. For a national team, that is not encouraging,” said the forward. “In all honesty, September is just around the corner which might not be sufficient time to get the team getting the expected results,” she said.

On Wednesday FKF named 39 players who will report to camp over the weekend for the upcoming qualifier. FKF vice president Doris Petra maintains there is sufficient time for the team to work together ahead of the qualifiers.

That majority of the players called have played for the national team before is yet another reason to remain optimistic. I agree the team should be engaged more. And, no, we have not neglected the team, they are assured of our support,” said Petra.

While a number of the players who were called up featured in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and Equatorial Guinea, the forward thinks the number is blotted given the short duration of time.