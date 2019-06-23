Standoff at Port of Mombasa as agencies are given the boot

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

A silent protest has hit the Port of Mombasa over ongoing reforms on cargo verification procedures that has seen about 19 government agencies kicked out of the facility.

The protest, mainly from the affected agencies, has led to a tag of war between government officials with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) moving to enforce an Executive order issued through a circular signed by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

According to the circular, only nine agencies will be allowed to operate within the port. It also classified the agencies into five categories.

Initially, 28 government agencies were domiciled at the port and the Kinyua order effectively locks out 19.

Cargo say that it takes up to four days to move round the offices to get clearance to move cargo out of the custom area.

Frontline operators

KPA, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) will be in the front line port operators category. Port Health, Immigration, customs and Port Facility Security Office have been grouped in category one as sea vessel boarding parties.Their representatives will be the only officials allowed to board a docked vessel.

National Intelligence Service (NIS), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Services (Kephis) are listed in group three as intelligence led operators. Category four contains all other agencies which have been banned from operating within the port, while the fifth is made up of clearing agents.

Clearing agents have also been banned from entering the port unless with authorisation of lead agencies like KRA, KPA and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

Kinyua also appointed Kebs as the lead agency in coordinating the inspection of goods at the country of origin and the issuance of enriched Certificate of Conformity (CoCs).

CoCs will be used as of June 30 this year. This means that once cargo is issued with the certificate at the country of origin, it will not be subjected to another inspection on arrival as it has been the case.

“All government agencies are expected to adhere to the agreed operational guidelines and timelines set for cargo processing at the port of entry,” said Kinyua.

Following the reforms, only verification and conformity certification bodies will remain at the port, the Nairobi Inland Container Depot, airports and border points.

The government said it removed some of the agencies from the port to reduce duplication of roles and increase efficiency in the wake of protests by Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

The manufacturers’ lobby has been rooting for removal of all other agencies KPA, KRA, Kebs and KRC claiming that numerous agencies were the cause of delay in clearance of goods resulting in huge storage charges and demurrage, costs which have to be shouldered by importers.

Neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi, which rely on the port for their imports, have also been piling pressure on the government to end inefficiencies and delays in clearing of goods, saying this was driving up the cost of doing business in the region.

Pre-verification procedure

While reading the 2019/20 financial year Budget proposals, Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich announced that the government will streamline the process of Pre-Verification of Conformity (PVOC) so that businesses stops suffering demurrage charges and other costs while clearing their goods at the point of entry.

“This has been caused by additional inspections of imports by the Kebs and a host of other agencies. To address this challenge, it has been decided that once the PVOC has been done at the point of export and information relayed to our Customs and Standards teams, the same goods should not be subjected to further inspection unless there is prior intelligence on non-compliance,” said Rotich.

Further he said logistics at the port and at the ICD will be streamlined to facilitate faster clearance of cargo.

Some of the agencies which have been ordered out of the port include; Kenya Radiation Protection Board (KRPB), Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), National Environment Management Authority, Anti-Counterfeit Agency, Pest Control Products Board and the Poisons and Pharmacy Control Board of Kenya,

Some of these agencies had offices at the port and are reported to be resisting efforts to move them out.

Spot check

The circular, dated June 4, directed heads of those agencies to move their offices and operations out of the port with immediate effect. However, a spot check by Business Hub showed most of them are yet to relocate.

An official of one of the agencies and who sought anonymity for fear of losing his job, said they are contemplating moving to court to block the directive.

“We have not moved out of the port as directed because we need to have an office where we can operate from first. We feel this directive was ill-advised and those behind it do not understand the role we play at the port,” said the officer.

The official says that more that 200 government employees, who have been working with agencies operating at the port, risk losing their jobs because most of the core business of the agencies are at the port of entry. An official from KRPB said ordering the agency to move out of the port amounts to winding up the corporation.