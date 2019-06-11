St Peter’s Mumias train guns on national diadem

After overcoming powerhouses Kakamega School, Musingu High, Butere Boys, and little-known Emanani 1-0 in a tough Kakamega County Secondary Schools in the U20 finals St Peter’s Mumias Principal Cosmas Nabongolo has set his eyes on the national title.

Excited over the double win that also saw the U16 champions trounce Koyonzo 2-0, Nabongolo expressed his satisfaction with the performance and revealed that they will not relent but rather work hard to ensure the good performance is replicated at the regional championship set for next week in Bungoma. “We are happy for a brilliant performance from both U20 and U16 teams.

Hard work

It is as a result of heavy investment, hard work, and determination, something that has borne fruit but our target is the national title and eventually East African.

“Kakamega county is one of the soccer hubs in the Western region and the entire country and emerging as champions is not something easy we know that with good preparations, we can make it,” said Nabongolo.

The principal added the sole purpose of the school games is to unite the young talented students and expose their skills not about enmity cultivated by competitors and teams who fail to accept the results.

However, despite the celebrations in St Peter’s the hosts who are also former national champions Kakamega School, were still reflecting on a dismal performance that left everyone asking questions about the team, that failed to go beyond the group stage.