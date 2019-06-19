SRC mulls over payroll audits to tame wage bill

Seth Onyango @SethManex

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has proposed periodic payroll audits for all State employees to weed out ghost workers and reduce the ballooning public wage bill.

The move follows reports that taxpayers have been losing billions of shillings annually through payments to non-existent workers.

In April, President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that an audit had unearthed 2,647 ghost workers in the public service, especially in the police force who were gobbling up Sh1.8 billion.

Yesterday, the Public Sector Wage Bill report commissioned by SRC recommended strong measures to automate and integrate payroll management systems to mitigate wastage and fraud.

SRC exuded confidence that such steps coupled with regular internal and external payroll audits would help identify inconsistencies leading to better management of State resources.

“We also recommended a review of key policy issues on institutionalisation and standardisation of performance management practices across the public sector and harmonisation of retirement benefits schemes across the public services as key in addressing public wage bill management,” said SRC vice chair Dalmas Otieno.

The salaries body wants more controls to the State payroll where access is restricted to specific people who run it.

“The records should be inspected to ensure accuracy and a separate dedicated bank account should be created specifically for the payroll,” reads the report in part.

Further, records should be audited periodically, and use of other security measures implemented such as locking up records to block unauthorised people from access.

However, even as the government steps up the bid to tame the growing wage bill, Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Stephen Kirogo decried shortage of staff in the public sector.

He said some 30,000 employees should be recruited to plug the gap, announcing that plans are afoot to hire people beginning next month.

Cut spending

There are also concerns that the public workforce is ageing thus the need to employ more people. SRC commissioner John Monyoncho said the public service is characterised by an ageing population with county Executives having the highest number of employees aged above 60.

Last year, Treasury directed ministries and State agencies to cut spending by over 70 per cent as part of austerity measures to plug the crippling financial deficit vis-à-vis the national debt.

Consequently, ministries and State corporations were told they would require prior approval from Treasury for expenditures towards new capital projects, programmes and hiring.

Treasury has also put a freeze on new hiring in what dented hopes of Kenyans, who were angling for State jobs in this financial year.

