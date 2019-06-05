Spend all the money before October, MP Moses Kuria tells ‘graft lords’

In the wake of a heated debate over the new generation currency notes that were launched during the Madaraka Day celebrations by president Uhuru Kenyatta last Saturday, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has warned politicians and money launderers in the country to spend their hidden cash within the set deadlines.

The government, in a shocking move that caught many unawares struck corrupt officials, launderers and Kenyans with ill-gotten money where it hurts most after the Central Bank of Kenya scrapped and recalled the current Sh1,000 notes.

The move is expected to disrupt illicit financial flows as the current Sh1,000 note will cease to be legal tender as from October 1. Kuria who spoke during consecration and groundbreaking for the new pastoral house at Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church in Gatundu town told politicians to stop shivering over the new changes and instead work around the clock to adhere.

He said that the new currency will help the country fight wanton corruption that has negatively impacted the nation leading to low money circulation and poor business working environment.

The legislator warned leaders to shun spewing retaliatory statements aimed at suppressing the move by the government.

“The change of currency will help us fight wanton corruption in this country. Untamed corruption is about to plunge us into a serious economic crisis,” he said.

“I also want to thank the president for wiping the tears of Nyamakima traders after longstanding suffering. Payment of suppliers will also go a long way in boosting business as well as increasing money circulation” he added.

Kuria maintained that leaders from Mount Kenya region should rethink their intensified politicking and purpose to forge a united, strong frontier that will redeem delayed developments in the region.

Catholic bishop cardinal John Njue who was the guest at the function urged Kenyans to uphold family values and unite for a better country.