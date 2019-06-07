Sonko’s itchy lips rattling friend and foe

If ever there were prizes for shooting ones mouth or spewing toxic epithets, the runaway winner would easily be Mike Mbuvi Sonko. This man has taken rancid, raw candour to frontiers that would leave social outcasts cringing in shame.

This is the man Nairobi residents in their wisdom elected their Governor in 2017 and is today the chief executive of a metropolis that is the economic and ICT hub of the region, headquarters of the only UN agency in the continent and presides over the destiny of some five million residents. He is the badge of ignominy every Nairobi resident must wear.

Crossed line

Buffoonery is one thing but proclivity and licence to malign others with gusto and abandon, a different ball game. And following his latest assault on Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris during live TV interview, Kenyans think Mike Sonko has crossed the red line with his raw antics. What is it for Sonko, it is now being asked, recording at will and leaking private even intimate telephone conversations with others?

Where is basic decency in claiming on a public platform that Passaris made sexual overtures to him? Where is his sense of etiquette and respect for and consideration of a woman’s sense of modesty? And her mortal sin? Accusing His Excellency the Governor during Madaraka Day celebrations that he was ignoring her as the county’s Woman Rep.

It was headed for infinite murk when the interviewer ultimately barred him from revealing private chats between the two leaders. But he would only have it his way, prompting the show to end prematurely, only for him to later emerge in a YouTube video filmed in his office where he displayed private WhatsApp chats with Passaris.

“The allegations she made against me are so grave and I must respond. Citizen (TV station) is always one sided. Kama hamtaki niongee mniache niende nilale (if you don’t want me to speak then let me go and sleep. Me I don’t care),” he told the show host Jeff Koinange.

Influence release

But this was not a one-off thing. Previous similar incidents show a sick inclination to either secretly recording people or leaking phone conversations.

In 2013, photos of the governor and ex-Nairobi Women Rep Rachel Shebesh rollicking at the Coast were released online with pundits alleging it was done on his instruction to fuel social media buzz.

On July of the same year, a video of then acting KNUT secretary general Mudzo Nzili was released on YouTube, where he is seen negotiating with Sonko to end a teacher’s strike.

As it emerged, Nzili was being secretly recorded as in a blackmail attempt to see if he would request for a bribe to bring to an end the disruptive industrial action.

In January last year, Sonko leaked a conversation recording between him and his former deputy Polycarp Igathe just a day after he resigned.

Fast forward to August of the same year; Sonko again leaked a conversation between him and his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu.

In the recording, Waititu is heard prevailing upon his colleague to influence the release of his wife and workers, who had been arrested for constructing a building in the city centre without requisite approvals from City Hall.

Resist demolition

Last month, the controversial governor was at it again, this time leaking recorded phone call with Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe.

Sonko is heard condemning the intended eviction of slum residents in Mukuru Kwa Njenga in President Uhuru’s slum upgrading programme as he hurled unprintable insults.

“The county has not been involved. I have sent my legal advisor and we shall resist that demolition. We should not displace people. That is a crime against humanity, let’s consult widely,” he said.

But, leaked conversations are not the only things that have betrayed his sense of judgement. In 2014, Sonko called the Head of State and put him on loudspeaker as he attempted to halt the demolition of a chapel in South B.

Unaware that Sonko had put him on loudspeaker, President Uhuru replied; “Ok, let me deal with it right now”.

Observers now warn that Sonko could be shooting himself in the foot with his Machiavellian theatrics, especially when he continually secretly records people, pointing out there are exchanges which are never meant to be shared, more so using the methods he opts for.