Sonko: Unpolished but some say style ensures he delivers

Mercy Salisi @PeopleDailyKe

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko’s unconventional leadership style has often left those answering to him either cringing or smarting from embarrassment and they paint a picture of a man with dual identity — a micromanager with an acerbic tongue but also a manipulator and charmer.

His lofty office notwithstanding, Sonko has no qualms talking of ignominious brushes with the law, including bhang smoking and fraudulent tendencies that in the past earned him stints in jail.

But love or hate him, Sonko demands diligence and loyalty — and at times subservience from staff. His wild candour has on many occasions seen him tell off even top officers in public, most recently last week during the launch of a biometric staff management system when he publicly threatened to sack “lazy employees” and openly differed with the deputy County secretary and Chief Officer incharge of Public Service Management Leboo Morintant, over delayed bursaries.

According to Morintant, while the county had done everything right, the office of Controller of Budget had caused the delays. But Sonko would not buy this version and quickly told him off, accusing him of lying.

You’re lying

“I will not sit here and keep quiet as you lie to these people about bursary figures.We all are aware that the Controller of Budget asked for some documents, but I even don’t know if my officers have given them out,” Sonko thundered.

A notion has crystallised that working for the governor is a difficult task, as one is never sure of when they could be sent packing. On many occasions, the governor has suspended officers on the basis that they have been implicated in corruption, but the culprits are rarely taken to court and even get reinstated.

Here are choice words of former Education and Trade CEC Janet Muthoni Ouko, who resigned in a huff in January, citing a poor working relationship with the governor.

“There are people who behave as if when they appoint you to a position it means so much . . . it’s like they have married you; it’s like they have given birth to you.

That’s not the case. This is a job and the terms are very clear,” Ouko said. But another official who sought anonymity told a different story about the city boss. “He is good to me but one has to know how to handle him. Ukienda kwake kama ako na presha anakurarua (If you go to him when he is under pressure, he’ll tear you apart),” the official told People Daily.

Relaxed man

The official says that sometimes the governor is a relaxed man and concedes that his no-nonsense approach ensures things get done at City Hall. Another senior employee, who also sought anonymity said that the governor “has no genes for shame”. To him, Sonko is abusive and a blackmailer.

“You try blackmail the governor or do something against his will, he returns the favour tenfold,including abusing you in public and even putting you on loudspeaker, records your phone conversation and leaks it. You have to be very careful when working for him.

The methods are Machiavellian, aimed at keeping you off balance and essentially to, help him have upper hand on issues touching on his self-interest,” the official said but adds a rider;”But I give him high marks on matters development.”

According to her, one cannot compare the milestone he’s achieved in the short time he’s been in office with the defunct Nairobi City Council and the previous administration.

She, however, urged the governor to ensure staff management in public hospitals is handled more sensitively and with care. To her,the City Council attitude of employees to clients has not changed.

“Most hospitals have no drugs and employees treat patients with contempt but Sonko can change this…He comes, sacks you or transfers you to a different health facility with a stern warning,” she said.

Adieri Mulaa, a journalist, who has covered City Hall for many years, has a different view of the governor’s style of leadership. To him, the governor lacks a clear administrative structure to get work done and understanding of the complexity of dynamics that drive Nairobi. He also notes that Sonko mostly makes impromptu visits to various offices at City Hall and rarely holds meetings with staff. When he does, he’s very intimidating.

Recognition

“Sonko loves to be recognised, that if he is not there, nothing is happening. For instance, a CEC together with his chief officer goes to launch a project under their docket but reports that it’s the governor who has built and launched it. How will these officers demonstrate that their docket is working?” Mulaa poses.

Elkanah Jacob, the Communications Director in the Governor’s office, is, however, categorical of the efficacy of his boss’s way of working but adds that one has to be alert at all times.

Giving the example of Pumwani Maternity Hospital incident where the governor stormed the facility at night, Jacob says he got a notification on Face Book that the governor was ‘live’ on TV from Pumwani.

“I had to rush there. He had not told me of his intention to visit the facility, but I have a job to do so I rode a motorbike and joined him. That is who he is and nothing can change his way of doing things. If anyone feels intimidated, well, no one has been forced to work under him,” Jacob said.

Currently, the fate of 23 chief officers hangs in the balance, with their annual contracts having expired. The officers have reportedly been asked by the governor to hand over to the directors of their departments just a day after he publicly threatened to sack some of his officers over corruption and laziness.

Word now has it that some of the officers are not ready to have their contracts renewed, citing the toxic working relationship with their boss.

In the recent past, Sonko’s administration has seen some nominees for various jobs turn down the offers. Nelly Bosire a nominee for Health CEC failed to show up for vetting on grounds that she had not applied for the post.

Bernadette Wangui Ngang’a, on Monday wrote to the governor turning down an offer to become a member of the City County Betting, Licensing and Regulatory Board due to “family commitments”.

Also turning down a post was Jack Babji Owino, who had been nominated for the County Public Service Board member position, without explanation.