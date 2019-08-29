Sonko hits and misses two years on at City Hall

It is exactly two years since Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko took oath as the Governor of Nairobi, taking over from Dr.Evans Kidero who served as the first ever Governor of Nairobi.

Kidero, to say the least, oversaw a disastrous regime and was kicked out for failing to steer the capital city in the right direction.

When Sonko took over, one of his big promises was to kick out cartels and fix Nairobi by ensuring basic services are provided to its residents.

Some 100 kilometres of road done in two year compared to 17km in five years by his predecessor, Pumwani Hospital has immensely been upgraded and so is Mama Lucy and Mbagathi Hospitals.

But it is the war on corruption that is giving the city boss sleepless nights and he has not shied away from going public about it.

Nairobi County Executive Member for Lands, Urban Planning and Housing Winfred Kathangu must be a worried person because the Governor has adversely mentioned her docket to have been taken over by cartels.The department has faces that have been at City Hall for over 25 years, and this according to Sonko, pauses a major threat.

Justus Kathenge, who has been a Director in the department for the last decade and also former chief officer in the same docket, has emerged as one of the biggest cartel. Kathenge has been at the centre of many irregular land allocations and its no surprise that he was suspended last week.

In the finance department, former CFO Mutua has been a regular guest for the PAC in the county assembly on matters irregular payments.

Sonko has also been let down by officers in the environment and water docket who have found a way of doing under carpet deals with contractors to swindle cash at City Hall.

Of late the Governor has not been happy with his CECs and a candidate here is one Newton Munene, the man in charge of ICT. The dockect has been dormant and even the communication department has been performing below par.

Also according to sources the Governor is now not in good books with long time confidant and loyalist Charles Kerich who has failed to stop the impunity in the planning department and allowed alot of illegal his Junior officers to approve illegal buildings to be constructed behind his Boses back.

Education CEC Lucia Mulwa has been described by MCAs as one of the CECM who needs to improve a lot after numerous complaints were raised against her after the prolonged Bursary fund saga.

Sources say Sonko has reached to President Uhuru to help in deploying trained technical staff from Nys to be deployed to the county to manage all the revenue collection departments.