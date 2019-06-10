Sofapaka slaps hefty price on Kenya international

James Magayi @magayijim

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa has slapped Sh10 million price tag on budding striker John Avire – for local suitors.

The theology-inspired football side will demand double the fee for any moves out of the country should international clubs show any interest on the players.

Avire joined Sofapaka on a free transfer from relegated Thika United last year but has made great career leaps in club and national team warranting such a hefty valuation from the flamboyant Congolese.

Transfer Market

Any deal, local or cross-border for Avire, will be a big step-up for the feeble local player transfer market. And Sofapaka will make one hundred percent profit having acquired him on the cheap.

Jacques Tuyisenge holds the record for highest player purchase by local clubs after Gor Mahia paid Sh4million to Police Kibungo of Rwanda for his signature in 2016.

Kalekwa is reputed for his tough bargaining traits that saw him sell Burundian Abdul Razak Fiston for Sh17 million to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in 2015. He will get his numbers if the club opts to let Avire leave.

A number of suitors who made inquiries about the highly-rated striker have turned away upon having the prohibitive demand from the 2009 champions. Gor led the potential suitors of the youngster with AFC Leopards, KCB, Tusker and Bandari also showing interests.

“We have been impressed by his performance the whole season and would have been delighted to add him into our squad. But the fee Sofapaka are demanding is just too high. We will be forced to look for an alternative,” a reputed Gor scout told People Sport.

Avire scored seven goals for Sofapaka playing peripherally with the likes of Umaru Kasumba, Kepha Aswani and Stephen Waruru preferred at the centre. His pace, strength and industry attracted the national team coach Sebastian Migne’s attention and the Frenchman made Avire his shock inclusion into the Africa Cup of Nations provisional squad. In France, where the AFCON team is pitching camp Avire led Harambee Stars lines in last Friday’s international friendly against Madagascar but failed to make a mark.

Hard worker

“He is one for the future. I like his industry. He works hard and that is why he got the nod ahead of other players. I like to defend from my number nine and he gives me that,” Migne said of Avire.

Gor tactician Hassan Oktay plans to use Avire centrally if the league champions manage to prise him away from Sofapaka.

“He is a good player but I don’t think Sofapaka are using him in the right position. If I had him he would be playing as the centre forward,” Oktay said.