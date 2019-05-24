Society in campaign to revive stalled projects

Controversies surrounding Ekeza Sacco whose managers are said to have siphoned off billions of shillings has impacted on Urithi Housing Cooperative Society operations after some members hesitated to pay monthly payments.

Addressing members of Panorama Gardens project recently, the Urithi chairman Samuel Maina said economic challenges being experienced are detrimental to implementation of housing projects by the society. Currently, members owe the society over Sh2 billion, a deficit that has seen it lag in delivery of projects.

“While many members take longer time to complete payment for their homes or plots, the delays have exerted a lot of pressure on the co-operative to finalise projects. Members should team up with us to ensure we are able to meet our expenditure despite the hard economic times.

If you don’t pay up, there are other obligations that will be derailed since we must continue issuing title deeds and constructing homes so as to finish projects we promised two to three years ago,” he said.

To salvage the stalling of housing projects that have been derailed by slowed payments of dues by members, Urithi Housing Co-operative Society has initiated a campaign to restore and complete the ventures in six months’ time. “The exercise is geared towards sensitisation of members that despite the hard-economic times such as lack of disposable income, as a society, we still need to honour our obligations ,” he said.

In a related development, Maina has cautioned members of Urithi to beware of negative campaigns against the sacco being spread on social media. “There has been concerted social media attacks in a bid to tarnish not only the name of Urithi, but also other players in the real estate industry. Just as it happens with any growing organisation, a few people have taken advantage of the economic situation and fears in the market and to spread malicious rumours,” he said.

He said some people who have been planted in all WhatsApp platforms with an aim to causing suspicion and panic. “We are profiling such people with a view to exposing their ulterior motives and we will soon release our findings,” he said.

He said Urithi has managed, within seven years of operations, to build and handed over 550 houses in different counties, with another 1,200 homes under construction and priced from as low as Sh500,000.

“We have also issued over 6,500 title deeds, with the recent exercise held early last month. “Our projects are also independent and autonomous in nature, which ensures that members are not affected by challenges that may face a project that they have not invested in,” said the chairman.