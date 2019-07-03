Sights, sounds and tastes of Lagos city.

Tea is not a beverage of choice for many Nigerians; juice or coffee for breakfast works fine for them

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

“Madam, welcome to Lagos,” a bespectacled man says in a strong Nigerian accent at Murtala Mohamed International Airport’s visa processing section.

From outside the busy airport that bustles with thousands of travellers, emotional relatives receiving and bidding off their loved ones and placard-waving taxi operators, hot and humid air rushes through every openings. Nigeria’s largest city with more than 17 million residents, Lagos is hot, fast-paced and beautiful.

Snaking our way through the city’s heavy traffic en route to Victoria Island, the streets erupt in a cacophony from the flamboyant fuel guzzlers — the type you see in Nigerian movies — amidst the exuberance of old, yellow danfos (mini-buses) driven exactly like Kenyan matatus. Precariously balancing baskets on their heads, hawkers take advantage of the traffic snarl to sell their wares that include DVds, peanuts and fish.

Babanginda Bridge

It’s 10.30pm Lagos time (8.30pm in Nairobi) on a Monday night. I can’t help but wonder what it would be like to have experienced this city’s full glory by day. Indeed, the initial plan was to arrive in Lagos during daytime, but a 10-hour flight delay in Nairobi derailed it.

There is a lot to see in this coastal city, but my companions and I only have two nights and a day to explore it. I spot huge cranes and Chinese workers busy on construction sites. Just like in Nairobi, there is a lot of building going on here.

As the road stretches further through the city, tranquil splendour of the Atlantic Ocean appears in a rush of blue even at night. The skyscrapers of Lagos mainland fizzle out into the distant as we weave our way across the Third Mainland Bridge, an 12km-engineering marvel that connects Lagos mainland to the islands.

The boulevard is named after Nigeria’s former President Ibrahim Babangida and is one of the three bridges that connect the city’s islands to the mainland.

Vibrant street lights line this longest bridge in West Africa, casting a blanket of silver over the sea beneath.

The ambience changes when we get to Victoria Island. Gleaming skyscrapers appear in their glorious grandeur. This affluent part of Lagos city features high- end hotels, exclusive beaches, upscale residential houses and fancy restaurants serving cosmopolitan cuisines. Popular with tourists, Victoria hosts the regional head offices of several multinationals including Helwett- Packard (HP) and IBM.

Our base on the 8th floor of Four Points Sheraton Hotel serves as a perfect vantage point to take in the sublime views of the ocean and the city’s imposing skylines. The morning starts early with a filling breakfast­— a buffet of Nigerian delicacies such as roasted ripe plantain (boli), yams and ofada rice (which tastes like our Mwea pishori variety).

Art gallery

The food is delicious, but the Kenyan in me cannot comprehend how African tea or mixed tea is missing from the menu. Turns out, tea is not a beverage of choice for many Nigerians, especially given that local tea production meets only 10 per cent of domestic consumption. Juice or coffee for breakfast works fine for them.

A dozen portraits embellish the walls of Nike Art gallery on the island.

Walking through the gallery, one steers past more than 2,500 paintings by different artists from Nigeria, ranging from famous emirs to a colourful display of the country’s rich culture.

Entry is free, but visitors are not to photograph the portraits directly, but only use them as a background for pictures.

For lunch, we enjoy jolof rice and chicken amid pressure from some residents to rate the delicacy. “Which is more delicious, Nigerian or Ghanaian Jollof?” asks Taiwo, a resident of Lagos even before the taste registers in my tongue.

I have a hard time figuring that out considering that I have never tasted the Ghanaian version, but for the sake of enjoying the meal peacefully I say ‘Nigerian’. (The rice is tasty, but the pepper too hot).

Our last night in Lagos trudges away at Shiro Restaurant on the fine white sands of Landmark Beach. Swaying palm trees waft a pleasant breeze into the eatery.

Shiro is a Japanese name that means ‘fourth son’ and is decorated with sculptures of Tara the Cambodian Goddess, bamboo ceilings and bright chandeliers. The eatery serves Asian cuisines. Moderate platters of food —prawns, dumplings, spring rolls, noodles and rice are served.

As we wrap up our short tour of Lagos, part of me wishes to hang around the city longer. Unfortunately, we waste another 11 hours through flight delays . We spend the time holed up at Murtala Mohammed airport watching planes land and take off.