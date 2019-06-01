Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

Shutterbug: Kennedy Patrick

People Daily June 1, 2019
2,458 Less than a minute
Monkey. Photo/Kennedy Patrick

Instagram: @MachoniMwangu.Photography

With a love for nature, outdoors and adventure, I have always wanted to share the beauty of what I see through my eyes. The need to express and share stories with different people about the places and ideologies perceived on my travels inspires my photography. I bought my first DLSR camera over four years ago and through time I have been accumulating lenses and pieces necessary for the job

MachoniMwangu.Photography is more than just taking a picture. It is creating and anticipating a moment with each image in a creative style. My Passion in photography is for nature, adventure sport and travel. My name is Kennedy Muuo

History always has a story to tell with all the amazing images taken revealing what happened, when, where and how. The image of the “Juvenile Baboon” was captured in Naivasha during a time out with the family. We watched for a while as the baby was always next to his mother. At this particular time, he jumped down on a wall that was well lit, perfect for a shot. I got the chance to sneak up and anticipate his stare with food in his mouth.

Picture was taken using a Canon 7D, Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM Lens

Exposure 1/800 at f2.8 ISO 100 Focal length 200mm

Show More

Related Articles

June 1, 2019
2,470

Smart ways to build your house cheaply

Salaries and Remuneration Commission
June 1, 2019
2,522

SRC sues to recover MPs’ allowances

June 1, 2019
2,468

Spurs, Liverpool chase biggest win of all to drop loser tag

June 1, 2019
2,460

Horsing in Mayian