Shutterbug: Kennedy Patrick

Instagram: @MachoniMwangu.Photography

With a love for nature, outdoors and adventure, I have always wanted to share the beauty of what I see through my eyes. The need to express and share stories with different people about the places and ideologies perceived on my travels inspires my photography. I bought my first DLSR camera over four years ago and through time I have been accumulating lenses and pieces necessary for the job

MachoniMwangu.Photography is more than just taking a picture. It is creating and anticipating a moment with each image in a creative style. My Passion in photography is for nature, adventure sport and travel. My name is Kennedy Muuo

History always has a story to tell with all the amazing images taken revealing what happened, when, where and how. The image of the “Juvenile Baboon” was captured in Naivasha during a time out with the family. We watched for a while as the baby was always next to his mother. At this particular time, he jumped down on a wall that was well lit, perfect for a shot. I got the chance to sneak up and anticipate his stare with food in his mouth.

Picture was taken using a Canon 7D, Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM Lens

Exposure 1/800 at f2.8 ISO 100 Focal length 200mm